Here’s how to boost your digestive health

Most people believe that health is about eating only the right foods. While that’s important, what truly matters is how well your body breaks down, absorbs, and assimilates the nutrients from those healthy foods. If your digestion isn’t working properly, even the healthiest diet won’t benefit you. When you eat food, your digestive system works in stages where first the food is chewed and mixed with saliva, which contains enzymes that start digestion, then stomach acids and digestive enzymes from the pancreas further break down food into small, absorbable nutrients. After that, these nutrients are absorbed in the small intestine and carried through the bloodstream to your trillions of cells for energy, repair and growth. Now, if this process is disrupted, you don’t get the nutrients you need, leading to indigestion, inflammation and chronic diseases.

Solution for chronic indigestion

Chronic indigestion isn’t just about an uncomfortable stomach— it’s a symptom that something deeper is wrong. It could mean issues with your stomach, intestines, gallbladder or pancreas. Many people take antacids for relief, but these only reduce stomach acid without fixing the underlying problem. If your body isn’t digesting food properly, you won’t absorb nutrients efficiently. Over time, this can lead to gut inflammation, food intolerances, autoimmune conditions and malnutrition. Instead of masking symptoms, listen to your body’s signals and address the root cause.

Let us also understand the role of the pancreas in digestion because that also plays an important role, and if the pancreas isn’t functioning well, then indigestion is one of the symptoms. The pancreas is a powerhouse organ that produces enzymes and insulin to regulate digestion.

It secretes:

Protease: Breaks down proteins.

Lipase: Breaks down fats.

Amylase: Breaks down carbohydrates.

If your pancreas isn’t functioning well due to poor lifestyle choices—sedentary habits, excess alcohol, smoking, caffeine overload, spicy food, or lack of sleep—you can develop indigestion, pancreatitis, and even pancreatic cancer in the long run. In such cases, antacids won’t heal your pancreas. If your body lacks the right enzymes, undigested food irritates your gut lining, triggering inflammation and immune system reactions as well. To improve digestion, focus on enzyme-rich foods that help your body break down nutrients effectively. Beware of fad diets that cut out important food groups—you might look fit today but may face serious health problems later.

Let’s look at a few of the foods or lifestyle tips for improving digestion and managing the enzyme naturally:

Pineapple: Contains bromelain, a protease enzyme that breaks down protein. It’s why meat-eating cultures traditionally pair pineapple with meat.

Papaya: Rich in papain that also helps digest protein.

Banana: Contains amylase, which helps break down carbohydrates

Avocado: Contains lipase that breaks down fat.

Certain spices not only aid digestion but also help the pancreas secrete more enzymes; Add Indian spices like cinnamon, fennel, ajwain, ginger, and cumin in meals.

Chewing your food really slowly is very important because that too helps naturally by activating saliva and digestive enzymes, improving nutrient absorption.

Stay mindful, and take care of your digestion today to prevent chronic gut issues in the future.