Heavy ChatGPT users more likely to experience loneliness: Study

The findings are based on two separate studies conducted by OpenAI and the MIT Media Lab. Millions of chat sessions were examined and over 4,000 users were surveyed on their self-reported experience with ChatGPT. A four-week experiment involving 1,000 participants also examined how people engaged with ChatGPT for at least five minutes each day.

Results indicated that those who became more emotionally intimate with ChatGPT were more likely to be lonelier and more reliant on the tool. However, whether AI loneliness generates solitude or lonelier individuals are attracted to AI as a substitute for companionship is questionable.