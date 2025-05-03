Breathwork is the hormone-friendly anti-ageing practice going mainstream

The anti-ageing conversation has shifted. As women in their 40s and 50s navigate perimenopause, hormonal changes, and the first real signs of skin ageing, many are rejecting traditional interventions like botox or fillers. Instead, they’re turning to something far older—and surprisingly effective: their own breath. Breathwork, long used in yoga, meditation, and Eastern medicine, is now being adopted globally as a tool for regulating hormones, calming the nervous system and even promoting skin health. The idea isn’t new, but the wellness world is seeing a sharp uptick in women—especially Gen X—seeking breath-led routines as part of their anti-ageing strategy.

The science behind breathwork and ageing