Why laughter deserves a spot on your wellness plan this World Laughter Day

Laughter is the original core workout

According to studies (and, let’s be honest, common sense), a hearty laugh doesn’t just tickle your funny bone — it gives your entire body a boost. In fact, researchers estimate that 10–15 minutes of genuine laughter can burn between 10–40 calories. That’s not quite enough to erase a gulab jamun, but it’s a start — and a lot more fun than slogging through burpees.

Stress, be gone

Laughter lowers cortisol levels — that pesky stress hormone responsible for anxiety, fatigue and your recent 3AM existential spiral. No surprise then that laughter therapy and laughter yoga are gaining traction in urban India. From Delhi parks at dawn to Zoom-based ‘giggle circles’ (yes, that’s a thing), people are using laughter as a legitimate mental health tool.