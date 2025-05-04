Why laughter deserves a spot on your wellness plan this World Laughter Day

Let’s face it — between work deadlines, doomscrolling, and trying to remember if we’re still paying for that gym subscription, life is a bit much. But what if we told you that your most underrated workout doesn’t require sneakers, sweatbands, or a single squat? Welcome to the wellness trend that’s been hiding in plain sight: laughter. Sure, laughter won’t give you six-pack abs (unless you're already watching comedy mid-crunch), but it might just help you stay sane in a world that’s perpetually out of balance. So go ahead — call that friend who makes you snort-laugh, rewatch that stand-up set, or follow that ridiculous meme page.
According to studies (and, let’s be honest, common sense), a hearty laugh doesn’t just tickle your funny bone — it gives your entire body a boost. In fact, researchers estimate that 10–15 minutes of genuine laughter can burn between 10–40 calories. That’s not quite enough to erase a gulab jamun, but it’s a start — and a lot more fun than slogging through burpees.
Stress, be gone
Laughter lowers cortisol levels — that pesky stress hormone responsible for anxiety, fatigue and your recent 3AM existential spiral. No surprise then that laughter therapy and laughter yoga are gaining traction in urban India. From Delhi parks at dawn to Zoom-based ‘giggle circles’ (yes, that’s a thing), people are using laughter as a legitimate mental health tool.
Here’s the prescription your therapist might actually approve of: at least 15 minutes of real, belly-deep laughter a day. Not the polite chuckle you fake on Zoom calls — we’re talking the kind that makes your stomach hurt and your mascara run. Think reruns of Govinda’s peak-era comedies, dog videos on Instagram, or your dad explaining Bitcoin. In other words, find what tickles your personal funny bone and dose up daily.