How culture, class and care shape the perimenopause experience

Perimenopause—the phase leading up to menopause when oestrogen levels begin fluctuating—can last anywhere from four to ten years. The symptoms are as varied as they are disruptive: mood swings, joint pain, low libido, migraines, digestive issues, and even worsening PMS. According to the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), nearly 75% of women experience moderate to severe symptoms during this phase, yet a staggering number remain undiagnosed or dismissed by their healthcare providers.

Globally, the issue is compounded by cultural taboos and gaps in medical training. In the UK, a 2022 survey by the British Menopause Society found that 45% of women said their symptoms were wrongly attributed to depression or stress. In India, discussions around perimenopause remain hushed, particularly in urban-rural divides, where access to gynaecological care is uneven.

The HRT hesitation—and what’s changing

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) has long been the go-to treatment for menopausal symptoms, but it’s not suitable or desirable for every woman. Some fear risks associated with HRT—especially in countries where medical guidance is inconsistent. That gap is fuelling a wave of innovation.

In the US, femtech companies like Elektra Health, Stella, and My Menopause Centre in the UK are offering digital-first, education-led solutions. These platforms blend virtual consultations, symptom trackers, and tailored wellness plans.