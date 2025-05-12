Journaling as a daily to-do for self improvement has become popularised quite recently, all thanks to social media and wellness influencers showing it as a part of their daily regime. With different types of journaling ranging right from the 'daily 5-minute journaling' method to more creatively elaborate ones like 'art journaling', it’s safe to say that this entire act has been gaining as much momentum amongst the newer generation as any other wellness trend.

But amidst all the supposed 'satisfaction' of having colour coordinated beautiful journals that cost a dime and diving into a seamless transition of meditating after a perfectly proofread entry — does journaling actually help with stress and anxiety? Or has it simply become another checkbox in our hustle for ‘wellness perfection’?

What is journaling?

Journaling is indeed a term that consists of a diaspora of things one does to stay in tune with their thoughts and not go, as people say, 'ballistic'. It involves noting down daily reflections– everything from ‘five things you might be grateful for’ to details about how you're feeling. Simplistically, it means regularly writing down your thoughts, feelings, experiences, or observations that can range from personal (like keeping a diary) to professional (like a work log) or creative (like story ideas or sketches).