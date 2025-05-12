Journaling as a daily to-do for self improvement has become popularised quite recently, all thanks to social media and wellness influencers showing it as a part of their daily regime. With different types of journaling ranging right from the 'daily 5-minute journaling' method to more creatively elaborate ones like 'art journaling', it’s safe to say that this entire act has been gaining as much momentum amongst the newer generation as any other wellness trend.
But amidst all the supposed 'satisfaction' of having colour coordinated beautiful journals that cost a dime and diving into a seamless transition of meditating after a perfectly proofread entry — does journaling actually help with stress and anxiety? Or has it simply become another checkbox in our hustle for ‘wellness perfection’?
Journaling is indeed a term that consists of a diaspora of things one does to stay in tune with their thoughts and not go, as people say, 'ballistic'. It involves noting down daily reflections– everything from ‘five things you might be grateful for’ to details about how you're feeling. Simplistically, it means regularly writing down your thoughts, feelings, experiences, or observations that can range from personal (like keeping a diary) to professional (like a work log) or creative (like story ideas or sketches).
Reflective journaling — writing about your day, emotions, lessons learned
Gratitude journaling — listing things you're thankful for
Bullet journaling — organising tasks, goals, and events in a structured way
Travel journaling — recording travel experiences and memories
Art journaling — mixing drawings, doodles, and words to express yourself
If you strip journaling off of its leather bound notebooks with fancy pens and look at the act for what it is, journaling can be fulfilling given authenticity is prioritised over aesthetics. Science, too, backs with the scribblers. A study conducted in 2006 involved nearly 100 young adults who were asked to either write or draw about a stressful experience, or simply note down their daily plans, for 15 minutes on two separate days within a week. The group that reflected on their stress reported the greatest improvements in negative emotions like anxiety, depression, and anger—particularly among those who were initially more overwhelmed. Notably, most participants were not in the habit of journaling or didn’t feel entirely comfortable doing it.
Writing engages the rational part of the brain that can help you process your mind better and even distance yourself from overwhelming emotions. However, the majority of studies suggest that journaling is most effective when it is genuine and unrestrained. Studies show that expressive writing where individuals spill out their raw thoughts and feelings onto paper without censorship can significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and emotional distress. Journaling offers a private space to process chaotic emotions, untangle racing thoughts, and create a coherent narrative from internal turbulence. In other words, it's not about looking put-together; it's about feeling less scattered.
It changes your experience from simply feeling anxious to observing that anxiety. This can be a key step in emotional regulation. Over time, regular journaling can also help identify recurring stress triggers, track progress, and even cultivate gratitude which is a known booster of mental resilience. But this brings us to the ultimate question– does it work for everyone?
Well, not necessarily. For some, especially those prone to rumination, unstructured journaling can initially feel like simply boosting worries. But that’s where structured approaches like gratitude lists or even simple daily check-ins come in handy. However, irrespective of whatever you pick to express your emotional chaos or distress or even fulfilment, journaling shouldn’t be about appearance of mindfulness', but about making sense of the mess that resides inside you.
The moment you start journaling as an act of 'being aesthetic' or 'performing wellness', it will likely increase your stress instead of curbing it. It’s okay if your journal looks chaotic, angry or even mundane and boring, it still promises to be a helping hand, only when you drop the pressure to be pretty, profound or polished.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)