Key steps to dengue recovery

As National Dengue Day approaches on May 16, it’s a great time to shift our focus not just to preventing dengue, but also to what comes after — the recovery. Because, let’s face it, dengue isn’t just a battle with a virus; it’s a real test of your body’s strength and resilience. Doctors are quick to point out that recovery involves more than just medical treatment — it’s all about feeding your body the right nutrients, giving it the rest it needs, and, of course, practising a lot of patience.

Here are some vital ways to recover dengue

“Full recovery from dengue typically takes two to four weeks,” says Dr Venkat Nani Kumar B, consultant internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. He explains that signs of proper recovery include, “Reduced fever, improved appetite, increased energy, and decreased body aches.” But he adds an important point — recovery isn’t just about feeling better; it’s about helping your body get back to its normal rhythm after it’s been knocked out of sync.

Dr Deepa Agarwal, founder and nutritionist at Nutriclinic, Hyderabad, emphasises the power of food during this time. “Papaya and papaya leaf juice are often recommended for their potential to boost platelet count, along with leafy greens, citrus fruits, berries, nuts, seeds, and whole grains that may help too,” she notes.

Hydration is another key factor, something that shouldn’t be overlooked. Dietitian Shubhangi Surana, founder of Rainbow Nutrition Clinic, Secunderabad, says, “Hydration is crucial for dengue recovery as it restores urine volume and replenishes lost electrolytes.” She adds, “80% of hydration should come from water (drink until urine is clear). The remaining 20% can include coconut water, vegetable soups, and fresh, thin buttermilk.” For anyone feeling nauseous, she suggests, “To aid recovery and naturally increase platelet count, you can try easily digestible homemade food, cold milk with gulkand, turmeric milk, papaya leaf extract juice, herbal teas like ginger or cinnamon, and pomegranate.”

A common challenge for many is muscle weakness. But, don’t worry, there are ways to rebuild your strength. Dr Deepa advises, “Protein-rich foods can help with muscle weakness and fatigue. Including lean meats like chicken and fish, legumes such as lentils and chickpeas, along with nuts, seeds, and eggs, is helpful.” Shubhangi agrees, recommending a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian protein sources. “Protein-rich foods help rebuild muscle strength and aid tissue repair, especially after illness. For optimal recovery, they should be paired with carbohydrates and fibre. Sources include dairy, lentils, meats, and legumes,” she explains.

But recovery isn’t just about what you eat. Dr Venkat reminds us that rest is key. “After the fever subsides, it’s important to rest for at least one to two weeks to allow your body to fully recover. Gradually ease back into normal activities, starting with light exercises. Avoid intense physical exertion for at least three to four weeks, as your body may still be weak and susceptible to fatigue. Always listen to your body and consult your doctor for personalised advice,” he says.

For those in recovery, Dr Deepa recommends, “Eat small, frequent meals (every two to three hours) to help manage energy levels and digestion.” Shubhangi also suggests going for easy-to-digest foods, saying, “For a light, nutritious, and easily digestible diet, try meals like fermented foods such as idli and curd rice, vegetable khichdi, dalia (broken wheat porridge), and millet upma.”

In the end, dengue recovery isn’t just about rushing back to your regular routine. It’s about taking the time to really care for your body and help it heal at its own pace. As National Dengue Day approaches, let’s remember that a slow and steady recovery is just as important as the fight against the virus itself.

Story by Darshita Jain.