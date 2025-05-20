The power of acting and abhinaya in resurfacing suppressed emotions

Acting, both as an art form and a therapeutic practice, has long been recognised for its capacity to unlock and process suppressed emotions. Abhinaya, the classical Indian concept of expression in performing arts, takes this process further by offering a nuanced approach to emotional communication. Derived from the Sanskrit word abhi (towards) and naya (to lead), abhinaya literally means "to lead towards" — implying the actor’s role in guiding the audience to emotional understanding. Yet, its power also lies in how it allows the performer to confront and express internal emotional truths.
Modern psychology supports the notion that suppressed emotions — often stemming from trauma, grief, or long-standing stress — can result in psychological and even physical ailments. Therapies such as drama therapy and psychodrama employ performance as a means of safely accessing and processing such emotions. By embodying different roles or narratives, individuals externalise their inner conflicts, which can lead to greater self-awareness and emotional release.
Abhinaya, particularly the Sattvikabhinaya aspect — the portrayal of involuntary emotions like tears, trembling, and blushing — taps into the actor’s internal emotional reservoir. This requires a deep connection between mind and body, enabling actors to relive and reinterpret personal experiences through character portrayal. The practice of Rasa theory, central to classical Indian aesthetics, further facilitates this by encouraging the actor to evoke a spectrum of emotional flavours, such as love (śṛṅgāra), empathy (karuṇa), or anger (raudra). These rasas not only resonate with the audience but also allow the performer to access and process their own latent feelings.
Through consistent engagement with such expressive techniques, performers often experience catharsis — a purging of emotional tension. The stage becomes a safe space where vulnerability is not only permitted but essential. This emotional unearthing and articulation can lead to healing, personal growth, and enhanced empathy.
Thus, acting and abhinaya are not merely performative skills but transformative practices. They offer a structured, culturally rich path for individuals to explore and resolve suppressed emotions, ultimately contributing to mental and emotional well-being.