The power of acting and abhinaya in resurfacing suppressed emotions

Modern psychology supports the notion that suppressed emotions — often stemming from trauma, grief, or long-standing stress — can result in psychological and even physical ailments. Therapies such as drama therapy and psychodrama employ performance as a means of safely accessing and processing such emotions. By embodying different roles or narratives, individuals externalise their inner conflicts, which can lead to greater self-awareness and emotional release.

Abhinaya, particularly the Sattvikabhinaya aspect — the portrayal of involuntary emotions like tears, trembling, and blushing — taps into the actor’s internal emotional reservoir. This requires a deep connection between mind and body, enabling actors to relive and reinterpret personal experiences through character portrayal. The practice of Rasa theory, central to classical Indian aesthetics, further facilitates this by encouraging the actor to evoke a spectrum of emotional flavours, such as love (śṛṅgāra), empathy (karuṇa), or anger (raudra). These rasas not only resonate with the audience but also allow the performer to access and process their own latent feelings.