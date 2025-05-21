Wellness influencer burnout is real—Why everyone’s tired of being ‘so healed’

It started with good intentions. The pandemic forced many of us to turn inward, sparking a mass obsession with mental health, physical wellbeing, and all things self-actualisation. Wellness influencers blew up on social media—sharing everything from their green juice recipes to shadow work journals. Suddenly, healing wasn’t just private; it was performative. If you weren’t deep-diving into your trauma via tarot or microdosing mushrooms to overcome generational wounds, were you even growing? But the thing about always striving to be your highest self? It’s exhausting. When self-care becomes a to-do list of cold plunges, affirmations, therapy homework, and ‘gentle productivity’, burnout starts to creep in.

The internet’s version of wellness is often highly curated. It looks like neutral-toned smoothie bowls, journal prompts in perfect calligraphy, and expensive wellness retreats. But real healing? It’s messy, non-linear, and doesn’t always look good on Instagram. The pressure to maintain a ‘soft life’ aesthetic while battling actual anxiety, hormonal imbalances, or burnout often leads people to feel like frauds.

Plus, the emotional labor of ‘staying healed’ in front of an audience—especially for influencers—is immense. Constant vulnerability is marketed as authenticity. But it often blurs boundaries between public performance and private healing.