For swimmers starting over, three-time Olympic gold medallist Rowdy Gaines has practical advice

Rowdy Gaines, the three-time Olympic gold medallist and long-time broadcaster known as the “voice of swimming”, is offering straightforward advice for older swimmers and anyone returning to the pool after years away. Now 66, Gaines still trains regularly and says swimming remains one of the most sustainable forms of exercise as we age. “I will stack swimming against any other exercise,” he says. “It’s one of the few sports you can do forever.”

Gaines, who set 10 world records between 1978 and 1984, missed the chance to compete at the 1980 Moscow Olympics because of the United States’ boycott. Despite that setback, he dominated the 1984 Los Angeles Games, and his lifelong connection to the sport continues. His father, now 90, is even preparing for a meet for older swimmers after nearly seven decades away from training.

His advice avoids rigid training plans or complicated drills; instead, it focuses on technique, pacing and listening to your body. For those revisiting the water, Gaines stresses that efficiency is key. Most recreational swimmers rely on freestyle, and he recommends long, smooth strokes with your head aligned in the water. “Water rewards efficiency,” he says. “It has nothing to do with power.” The same principle applies to breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.

Patience is another essential component. Gaines advises against jumping straight into long, continuous swims, even if that was once your norm. A simple starting point is a 200-yard or metre session: swim 25, rest, and repeat eight to ten times. “You don’t want to overdo it and get frustrated,” he explains. Gradually increasing distance helps build consistency, and aiming for three 20–30-minute sessions a week is ideal. “Three days a week is the sweet spot,” he says.