Severe AQI alert: How pollution affects kids, elders and your body

The sparkle of diyas, the sweetness of mithai, and the laughter echoing through our home were all magic a month ago around the festivities. But now, as the fireworks fade into November’s haze, a heavier reality settles in. Across North India, from Delhi’s choking smog to Punjab’s grey veil, the pollution levels have skyrocketed post-festive season. News headlines scream it: AQI readings in the “severe” zone, schools shutting down, masks becoming mandatory. If you’re coughing through your morning chai or watching your little one wheeze, you’re not alone. This isn’t just “bad air”, but it’s a silent invader creeping into your lungs, your blood, and your very cells. And it’s hitting hardest where it hurts most: our kids’ growing bodies and our elders’ fragile frames.

Protect your family from post-festive air pollution

Pollution particles are very tiny toxins from crackers, vehicles, crop burning, etc., which don’t just irritate the lungs but also stunt their development for kids, and for elderly people, they lead to weakened immunity, leading to flare-ups of asthma or heart strain, cutting precious vitality. Have you ever noticed that foggy head, the fatigue dragging your steps outside? It’s pollution inflaming everything from your sinuses to your sleep. It seeps into your bloodstream, sparking widespread chaos: higher risks of diabetes, strokes, and even mental fog from oxidative stress. We’re talking a full-body betrayal, where one breath’s worth of smog can linger for weeks, taxing your heart, liver, and kidneys like they’re running a marathon they didn’t sign up for.