Why multitasking harms productivity, memory and mental health

Even though we think that multitasking makes us more high performing, it does the exact opposite. In the era of hustling and over working to reach our full potential, we tend to do multiple things all at once. But that is one of the worst things we can do to our brains.

Why multitasking isn’t real productivity

Reports and multiple doctors online are warning us of the downsides of multitasking. Multitasking is a form of task-switching that does a lot of harm on our brains. It makes us more prone to error, reduces our focus, and also restructure our brain functions. Since we're doing multiple things at once, multitasking impairs our decision making skills, creativity and also memory.