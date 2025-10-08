Ice baths to open waters: decoding the cold-water craze

Dr Mark Harper, an anaesthesiologist and researcher, still remembers his first chilly swim in the south of England two decades ago. “It was August, but the jolt was immediate — it took my breath away,” he recalls. The shock lasted for a minute or two before his body adjusted. What followed, though, was unexpected: a surge of well-being. “I remember getting out of the water and feeling so good,” he says. “I wasn’t expecting that.”

That post-swim euphoria piqued Harper’s curiosity as a physician. Could this brief, controlled stress response have therapeutic effects? “For now, we have a very strong base, but not hard evidence, that cold-water immersion is effective for mental health,” he explains. Studies suggest possible benefits for mood, depression, and general well-being, though more data is needed to draw firm conclusions.

Harper points to the principle of hormesis — the idea that small doses of stress, whether through exercise or environmental exposure, can trigger positive adaptations. “The cold has a very strong effect on the body,” he notes, adding that the mental health benefits could stem from a combination of factors: the social nature of group swims, the exercise itself, and the confidence that comes from taking on a challenge. “People often say, ‘If I can do this, I can do anything.’ It’s a real confidence builder.”

Still, not all experiences are positive. Dr Mike Tipton, a physiologist at the University of Portsmouth who has studied human responses to extreme environments, warns that cold-water immersion isn’t without danger. In a paper co-authored with Harper, aptly titled Cold Water Immersion: Kill or Cure, the researchers stressed that cold exposure can be both “threat or treatment depending on circumstance.”