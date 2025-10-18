Mindful Deepavali: Manage insulin resistance and diabetes with these tips

With Deepavali just around the corner, aren’t we all buzzing with excitement? Homes twinkling with diyas, family gatherings, and that irresistible aroma of mithai — that’s pure joy! But let’s be real: amid the prep for rangolis and outfits, there’s that nagging worry about the sweets overload waiting in the wings. Boxes of laddoos, barfis, gulab jamuns, sweets, etc, are tradition, right? Yet, as we indulge, it’s easy to overlook how they spike our sugar levels, potentially fuelling insulin resistance (IR) and long-term health woes. Let’s not worry but be mindful of our health this time of the season, and let’s deep dive into understanding what exactly diabetes or insulin resistance is and how it can be managed.

Manage insulin resistance this Deepavali

Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder marked by high blood sugar levels, impacts millions globally and disrupts daily life with fatigue, thirst, and long-term risks like heart disease or nerve damage. It comes in two forms: Type 1, where the body produces little to no insulin due to autoimmune attacks on pancreatic cells, and Type 2, the most common one, stemming from insulin resistance (IR) due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating patterns. In IR, cells ignore insulin’s signals to absorb glucose for energy, causing sugar build-up in the blood. Over the years, this strains organs like the heart, kidneys, and eyes, further leading to complications like neuropathy or retinopathy.

IR isn’t random; it’s fuelled by genetics, sedentary lifestyles, obesity from calorie overload, chronic inflammation (often obesity-linked), hormonal issues like PCOS, sleep deprivation, stress, and diets heavy in refined sugars/unhealthy fats. These factors create a vicious cycle: excess weight promotes inflammation, worsening resistance. But hope shines through because a holistic approach with balanced meals, lifestyle shifts, and exercise can reverse IR, stabilise sugars, and reclaim vitality. We have seen this happen with many of our clients with discipline and consistency.

Exercise in such a case surely emerges as a powerhouse ally, not just for fitness but for holistic well-being. Whether you walk, run, jog, do gym workouts, yoga, Pilates, etc, it boosts mental health by releasing endorphins, strengthens the heart muscle, aids weight and inch control, and crucially, enhances insulin sensitivity.

Here’s how exercise works on the body:

Regular activity makes cells more responsive to insulin, allowing efficient glucose uptake by cells and lowering blood sugar; that’s the key to preventing unwanted spikes and crashes. Plus, during activity, muscles pull in sugar from blood without needing much insulin, acting like a sponge to lower levels fast.

Burning calories through movement helps shed or maintain weight plus inches, directly improving IR since fat cells release hormones that hinder insulin.

The liver dumps extra sugar into blood when inactive, spiking levels. Exercise signals it to slow production, keeping sugars steady.

By stabilising sugars, exercise protects against diabetes fallout like heart issues or nerve damage. It boosts circulation and reduces inflammation, helping us to stay active and healthy longer.

Plus, a disciplined and consistent routine of activity lowers HbA1c (a three-month sugar average) as well, reducing complication risks and fostering sustained health.

Before starting, consult a doctor, physiotherapist or trainer because they’ll customise plans considering your fitness, meds and goals. Intensity, duration, and type of activity also matter. Meanwhile, start with simple calf raises. Stand with feet hip-width, rise onto toes lifting heels, hold 2-3 seconds, lower slowly, and follow with 10-15 reps and three sets, and this can be done after a meal as well. No equipment is needed, and this basic exercise for calf muscles activates GLUT4 transporters, pulling glucose in without insulin, directly controlling sugars and aiding IR management. Complement your activity with a balanced meal with veggies, lean proteins, and whole grains for steady energy without spikes.

This Deepavali, embrace the sweets mindfully and light up your health alongside those diyas!