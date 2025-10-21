4 reasons why Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s monotropic diet could be dangerous for you

Bollywood’s golden couple reportedly swears by the “monotropic diet.” Sounds chic, right? Until you realise it’s basically eating one kind of food at a time and sometimes just one food all day. That’s not discipline. That’s self-imposed culinary exile. Virat and Anushka can afford private nutritionists, meal planners, and enough PR to make it sound enlightened. You can’t and you shouldn’t try. Real health isn’t about obsessively eating one thing. It’s about balance, colour, and, yes, the occasional guilty pleasure. Skip the mono. Keep the metabolism and your sanity. Before you throw out your spice rack, here’s why this diet might look great on Instagram but not on your plate.
Your body runs on variety — protein, carbs, fats, vitamins, minerals, all playing their part. A monotrophic diet cuts the team down to a solo act. Even if that soloist is quinoa, you’ll end up missing key nutrients within days. This is not clean eating; it’s nutritional tunnel vision.
Sure, you’ll probably drop kilos at first. You’re also losing water, glycogen, and maybe a bit of dignity along with your muscle mass. When you crawl back to normal meals, your metabolism will have slowed and the weight will boomerang right back. The mono diet is basically the booby trap of wellness trends.
Eat only potatoes for three days and see how zen you feel. Monotony messes with your gut bacteria and blood sugar — which messes with your brain. You’ll feel hangry, foggy, and weirdly resentful of everyone else’s lunch. So unless you enjoy snapping at coworkers over their sandwiches, maybe pass.
Food is meant to be social, sensory, joyful. The mono diet is none of that. It’s isolating, boring, and borderline punitive. The moment you break it, the whole “discipline” illusion collapses. And for what? A few days of feeling “clean” before you attack a biryani? Hard pass.
