4 reasons why Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s monotropic diet could be dangerous for you

Bollywood’s golden couple reportedly swears by the “monotropic diet.” Sounds chic, right? Until you realise it’s basically eating one kind of food at a time and sometimes just one food all day. That’s not discipline. That’s self-imposed culinary exile. Virat and Anushka can afford private nutritionists, meal planners, and enough PR to make it sound enlightened. You can’t and you shouldn’t try. Real health isn’t about obsessively eating one thing. It’s about balance, colour, and, yes, the occasional guilty pleasure. Skip the mono. Keep the metabolism and your sanity. Before you throw out your spice rack, here’s why this diet might look great on Instagram but not on your plate.

Why the monotropic diet could backfire