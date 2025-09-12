Improve digestion naturally: The role of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics

Now, here’s one fascinating fact: your gut isn’t just about food, it’s connected to your brain through something called the gut-brain axis. Picture it as a two-way phone line between your belly and your head, using nerves, hormones, and signals from bacteria. Good bacteria play a key role here by producing chemicals like serotonin (the ‘feel-good’ hormone) that travel to your brain, influencing mood and emotions. Interestingly, about 95 per cent of your body’s serotonin is made in the gut! If your gut bacteria are out of control (from stress, poor diet, or antibiotics etc.), it can lead to mood dips like stress, anxiety, or depression. For example, people with gut issues like IBS often feel more stressed or down because irritation in the gut sends ‘bad vibes’ to the brain. So, nurturing your gut bacteria isn’t just for tummy troubles, but it’s a natural mood booster as well.

Most of us have heard about probiotics and prebiotics, even synbiotics for that matter; synbiotics are a team of probiotics (live good bacteria) plus prebiotics (their favourite food, like fibres), but many may not know what postbiotics are. Postbiotics are like the ‘gifts’ left behind when good bacteria do their job. They’re not live bugs but the byproducts they create, such as short-chain fatty acids (like butyrate, acetate, and propionate), vitamins, or enzymes from digesting fibre. You get them naturally when probiotics munch on prebiotics (indigestible fibres), but they’re also in fermented foods like kimchi, ghee, or aged cheese etc. Postbiotics strengthen your gut barrier, fight inflammation, and support immunity without the need for live bacteria (which can sometimes die in your stomach acid). Benefits include lowering blood sugar, easing allergies, reducing diarrhea, and even helping with mood by calming gut-brain signals. For example, butyrate protects against gut infections and may lower heart disease risk.

Good bacteria are your body’s allies, supporting a happy gut, sharp brain, and steady mood. Start simple: Eat fermented foods, add fibre, and get a healthier gut, where your ‘second brain’ will thank you.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress