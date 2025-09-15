4 ways to overcome your fear of speaking in meetings

Well, not all of us are Harvey Specter walking into a meeting room unannounced, spewing points and arguments out of the blue. Some of us struggle to speak up even though it’s a very important point and needs attention. Sometimes we wait for someone else to raise the exact issue, but that might not be the case every time. Often its the fear of being judged or ignored that keeps us quiet. And staying silent can mean missing the chance to make a difference. But with a bit of practice and preparation, it gets easier to share your thoughts and take part in the discussion. Here are 4 tips to help you overcome that fear in no time.
If you know about the agenda of the meeting, it always helps to prepare what you want to say beforehand. Jot down points and try to present your points in front of a mirror. Practice helps boost your confidence a lot.
Even if you ask a basic clarifying question at first, it counts. Gradually show more and more engagement. When you feel confident enough, provide a detailed input.
Always be a good listener. If you are paying close attention, you will find natural pointers popping up out of nowhere. Someone else might raise a point that in turn could help you raise another query.
And if you can identify an area of expertise, there's nothing like it. Make it your strong point. If you believe in the topic, it will automatically boost your confidence. Sharing your valuable input on something you know deeply about, adds importance to the discussion.
