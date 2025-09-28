5 subtle alzheimer's symptoms you might miss

Probably, there isn’t anyone who hasn’t had moments of walking into a room but forgetting why we were there, or not remembering a name or random words. But when do we know that it isn’t just normal forgetfulness but something more grave, like Alzheimer’s disease.

What exactly is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s is probably the most common type of dementia, affecting one’s memory, thinking, and behaviour. But it doesn’t start all at once, rather the primary symptoms often show up subtly, often making it easy for the patients or the family to dismiss them as stress or “oh, I am just getting old.” But spotting these five subtle, early changes can make a huge difference.

5 subtle warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease