5 subtle alzheimer's symptoms you might miss

Probably, there isn’t anyone who hasn’t had moments of walking into a room but forgetting why we were there, or not remembering a name or random words. But when do we know that it isn’t just normal forgetfulness but something more grave, like Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s is probably the most common type of dementia, affecting one’s memory, thinking, and behaviour. But it doesn’t start all at once, rather the primary symptoms often show up subtly, often making it easy for the patients or the family to dismiss them as stress or “oh, I am just getting old.” But spotting these five subtle, early changes can make a huge difference.
Forgetting a name or an information occasionally is normal, especially if you remember it later. But if you keep forgetting recently learned information and can’t recall it without continual reminders, then that is something problematic. In the early stages of Alzheimer’s, people often ask the same questions repeatedly, forget important dates or events, or rely heavily on notes or family members for things they used to manage themselves. What needs to be noted is that, this isn’t the same as misplacing your phone or wallet once in a while. Alzheimer’s-related memory loss tends to get worse over time, not better.
While we might make mistakes when balancing a cheque book, if paying bills becomes confusing or following a simple recipe feels too difficult to follow or understand, or making errors in our usual routine, it might signal more than normal ageing.
As mentioned above, driving to a familiar store, using a household appliance, or forgetting if you have had your meal, shouldn’t suddenly become confusing. If it does, this may point to Alzheimer’s. This loss of ability affects independence, making it embarrassing for the people and they switch themselves off, avoiding doing anything and coccooning themselves.
Vision problems aren’t always about the eyes. In Alzheimer’s, the brain struggles to process visual information, leading to trouble in reading, misstepping on stairs or curbs, or difficulty judging distances.
If you are living with someone who might be an Alzheimer’s or other dementia may experience mood and personality changes. They can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious. They may be easily upset at home, with friends or when out of their comfort zone.