What can curd do for your hair health?

Curd can be one of the most enriching products for our hair. It acts as a moisturiser to the scalp and enriches our hair growth. From dry hair to dandruff and scalp irritation, everything will just poof!

Curd for hair: The natural secret to stronger, shinier, and dandruff-free hair

Curd acts as a moisturiser for our hair and also helps with rough hair. It is a natural conditioner which makes the hair smooth and frizz-free. With every shower, you’ll have a little better-smoothed hair. The smell of the curd might feel like an over-so but the bacteria present are the best for your hair.

Lactic acid helps reduce dandruff, those flaky white bits that show up every time you brush your hair. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties target dandruff-causing fungi, while regular use can ease itchiness and cut down flakiness. On top of this the cooling nature of the curd brings a soothing chillness in the head and makes you relax, the perfect overall goodness on a summer’s day.

The conditioning effect of the curd can make the hair look more shiny and deeply moisturise each strand, making you look picture perfect.

Dust and dirt can weaken hair and lead to rapid hair fall. Curd helps strengthen hair from the roots, promoting a firmer grip at the scalp. The overtime breakage also reduces, and the fear of going bald is gone!

How to use

Apply plain, unsweetened curd directly to your scalp and hair. Then leave that for 20-30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo. For the ones having dry hair can mix 2 tablespoons of curd with 1 tablespoon of honey. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it off. Avoid using flavoured or sweetened curd, yes, it is tasty, but your hair will hate it. Also, make sure not to overuse and apply only 1-2 times a week, else your hair might turn greasy.