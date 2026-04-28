Electrolyte rehydration: Who needs them and when to skip them

After an intense workout, a bout of food poisoning, or a day in 40°C heat, when your body is drained, electrolytes step in to help. Electrolytes have minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium that support nerve function and control fluid balance. Just plain water does not help every time. But you need to know who actually benefits and who should think twice before taking electrolytes.

Who actually needs electrolyte rehydration?

Anyone losing fluids aggressively. If you’re an athlete, electrolytes will help prevent cramps, fatigue, and that foggy “why am I here?” feeling mid-run.

If you have diarrhea or vomiting, oral rehydration salts will help as they restore both fluid and the minerals your body is dumping at high speed.