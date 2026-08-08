Lion’s Gate Portal 2026: 8 simple manifestation rituals to try today

The Lion’s Gate Portal, which is observed on August 8 (8/8), is often seen in spiritual circles as a symbolic time for manifestation, renewal and setting intentions. It’s an annual spiritual event when the Sun in Leo is said to align with the star Sirius and Orion’s Belt. This period is considered a powerful window for manifesting, setting intentions and letting go of what no longer serves you.
And the good news is that you don’t need an elaborate ceremony to mark the occasion. A few simple, mindful rituals are enough to help you reflect on what you truly want, let go of the past, and get clearer on where you’re headed. Here are some tips that you can try today before the Lion's Gate Portal.
Sit down in a quiet room and take a minutes to jot down eight things you want to welcome into your life. These could be related to love, career, money, house, relationships, health, or even a brand new car. Write them in the present tense, such as “I am manifesting a husband who is kind and emotionally available,” or " I'm creating a life that feels good." The idea is to make your intentions feel as clear and personal as possible.
Find a comfortable and quiet space and close your eyes for eight minutes. Picture yourself experiencing the things you hope to manifest. Imagine the surroundings, the people, the opportunities and, most importantly, how you feel. Forgive yourself for the past version of you. Let the exercise help you connect emotionally with the future you are working toward. Repeat, "I am ready to receive."
Write a letter to the universe about your dreams. Imagine yourself one year or two years from now, when you have made meaningful progress toward your goals. Start with a line such as, “I can’t believe how much my life has changed…” Then describe what your life looks and feels like. Visualise your future self in detail. This can help turn vague wishes into clearer goals and aspirations. Trust what's coming.
Manifestation isn't only about attracting something new, it can also be about making room for it. Declutter one area in your home and delete old messages that keep you emotionally attached. Try writing down your fears, doubts, old habits or situations you are ready to move beyond. Tear up the paper and discard it (you can also burn it and flush it down the toilet) as a symbolic gesture of releasing those thoughts and emotions. Forgive yourself for what you have carried all this while. Let go of what you no longer need.
Light a candle and spend a few minutes sitting quietly with your intentions. As you watch the flame, focus on one goal that matters deeply to you. Think about why you want it and what small steps you could take toward it. The candle can simply serve as a visual reminder of your intention. Ask the universe for a sign.You can also try burning bay leaves with your name written on them.
Before ending your ritual, write down at least ten things you are grateful for. They can be big things, such as supportive relationships or career opportunities, or small moments like a peaceful morning or a good conversation. Gratitude brings the focus back to what is already present in your life. Trust what's unfolding.
Choose a short affirmation that reflects what you want to embody. You could say, “I trust my journey, I welcome new opportunities, and I am open to abundance and growth.” Imagine as if you have already received it. Repeat it several times while taking slow breaths, allowing the words to feel intentional. The more intentional you become, the faster you can manifest your dream.
Once your ritual is complete, choose one small action connected to your intention. Take one aligned action. If you want career growth, update your résumé or reach out to someone in your field. If you are looking to manifest a soulmate, then clearly jot down what you are looking at in your future partner. The ritual not only helps clarify your intention, but the action helps you move towards your wish.