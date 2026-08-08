Lion’s Gate Portal 2026: 8 simple manifestation rituals to try today

The Lion’s Gate Portal, which is observed on August 8 (8/8), is often seen in spiritual circles as a symbolic time for manifestation, renewal and setting intentions. It’s an annual spiritual event when the Sun in Leo is said to align with the star Sirius and Orion’s Belt. This period is considered a powerful window for manifesting, setting intentions and letting go of what no longer serves you.

And the good news is that you don’t need an elaborate ceremony to mark the occasion. A few simple, mindful rituals are enough to help you reflect on what you truly want, let go of the past, and get clearer on where you’re headed. Here are some tips that you can try today before the Lion's Gate Portal.

Lion’s Gate Portal 8/8: Simple manifestation rituals for new beginnings