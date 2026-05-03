How Vedic astrology explains manifestation through karma, dashas and timing

Indian astrology places unusual emphasis on the Moon as the indicator of mind and emotional rhythm. A steady Moon is in tune with focus, consistency, and the ability to hold an intention without constant second-guessing. A volatile one shows up as overthinking, impulsive pivots, and abandoned plans. In other words, “manifestation” lives or dies in the quality of attention you can sustain. Traditional supports—meditation, breath-work, mantra—aren’t aesthetic add-ons; they’re methods to stabilise the instrument doing the manifesting.