How do functional beverages go beyond just hydration?

Replacing electrolytes: During summer, you often tend to lose electrolytes which make the body sweat profusely. Sodium, potassium and minerals present in these beverages can help restore the electrolytes back in the body.

Protein: Is not just found in cereals or meats. They can be found in beverages also. They help in muscle repair and recovery.

Fibre: Gut supporting digestive health drinks help in a smoother digestive function and cools down the stomach.

Micro-organisms: Another type of gut-supportive beverage are ones which have healthy micro-organisms which aid the body to function smoothly, removes all toxins from the body and protects it against viral or bacterial attack.

Anti-oxidant rich drinks: These are often consumed as homemade remedies to common seasonal health problems. They help in strengthening the immunity of the body and prevent infections.

Filling in vitamins and minerals: Some beverages contain vitamins and minerals and just fill in the vacuum in the body.

Are functional beverages necessarily healthy?

When breaking down the definition and purpose of functional drinks, one needs to keep in mind that although they perform designated functions beyond hydrating the body, they may not necessarily be healthy. Among its many contents, they may also contain a high level of sugar, carbonated or caffeine-oriented elements which may adversely affect the body as well. Hence, consuming functional drinks once in a while is generally fine for the body but regular consumption might result in slow degradation of body functions along with those extra kilos on the mass.