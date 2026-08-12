Build a healthy eating plate: Simple food choices to prevent lifestyle diseases

Divide the plate into simple sections. Fruits and vegetables should fill half of the plate. Include as many colourful vegetables as possible, like beans, carrots, spinach, capsicum, and tomatoes. They provide minerals, vitamins, fibre, and protective plant compounds that support immunity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. For natural sweetness, you can add fruit; it’s loaded with antioxidants as well. Whole fruits are preferred to fruit juices. It is best to avoid potatoes, as they can raise blood sugar levels more rapidly than most vegetables.

Choose whole grains

Whole grains should fill one quarter of the plate. Add minimally processed grains like brown rice, oats, whole wheat, barley, millets, and quinoa to the list. It is better to avoid white rice and white bread. Choose whole grains instead, as they have a milder effect on blood sugar and insulin levels.

Prioritise healthy proteins

Healthy protein sources should form the remaining quarter. Fish, poultry, eggs, pulses, beans, nuts, and seeds help build and repair tissues, maintain muscle mass, and support overall body function. Plant proteins such as legumes and millets are especially valuable in Indian diets. While processed meats such as sausages and bacon are best avoided, red meat can be eaten sparingly.