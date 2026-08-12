Build a healthy eating plate: Simple food choices to prevent lifestyle diseases

A healthy diet is all about making better choices. For a nutritious meal you can follow the Healthy Eating Plate model, which visually shows the right proportion of foods needed for good health.
Divide the plate into simple sections. Fruits and vegetables should fill half of the plate. Include as many colourful vegetables as possible, like beans, carrots, spinach, capsicum, and tomatoes. They provide minerals, vitamins, fibre, and protective plant compounds that support immunity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. For natural sweetness, you can add fruit; it’s loaded with antioxidants as well. Whole fruits are preferred to fruit juices. It is best to avoid potatoes, as they can raise blood sugar levels more rapidly than most vegetables.
Choose whole grains
Whole grains should fill one quarter of the plate. Add minimally processed grains like brown rice, oats, whole wheat, barley, millets, and quinoa to the list. It is better to avoid white rice and white bread. Choose whole grains instead, as they have a milder effect on blood sugar and insulin levels.
Prioritise healthy proteins
Healthy protein sources should form the remaining quarter. Fish, poultry, eggs, pulses, beans, nuts, and seeds help build and repair tissues, maintain muscle mass, and support overall body function. Plant proteins such as legumes and millets are especially valuable in Indian diets. While processed meats such as sausages and bacon are best avoided, red meat can be eaten sparingly.
Don’t fear healthy fats
Healthy fats also have an important place in the diet. Oils such as olive, groundnut, sunflower, soybean, and canola oil can be used in moderation. Rather than simply choosing low-fat products, the focus should be on the quality of fat. Partially hydrogenated oils and trans fats should be avoided.
Make smarter drink choices
Two cups of tea and coffee a day without excess sugar is allowed. But throughout the day try to drink water. Soft drinks and packaged beverages are loaded with sugar and can lead to obesity and diabetes, as they are full of calories with very little nutritional value.
The role of dairy
Include milk, curd, paneer, and yoghurt in your diet, as they are great sources of calcium, protein, and vitamin B12.
Choose wholesome foods
A nutritious plate supplies carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants to support gut health and immunity. A nutritious diet with regular physical activity will help you prevent lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity.
The message is simple: choose wholesome foods, eat a variety of food groups, and maintain an active lifestyle for better quality of life.