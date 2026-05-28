The truth about sugar: Inflammation, addiction, and long-term health damage

What’s the scariest part? Many young people today are getting hooked on sugary drinks, processed foods, biscuits, and packaged snacks without realising the long-term cost.

But we can still work on it by removing white sugar completely from the routine. Replace it wisely with small amounts of raw unheated honey, organic jaggery, coconut sugar, dates and figs, etc., but in true moderation. Read labels carefully and avoid hidden sugars in sauces, juices, and “healthy” snacks as well.

Move your body every day. At least a 15-minute walk, especially after meals, helps control blood sugar naturally. Sleep well. Manage stress. These foundations matter more than you know. Your body is intelligent. When you reduce sugar and give it real food, movement, and rest, it begins to heal. Energy returns. Cravings reduce. Inflammation comes down.

You deserve to feel energetic, light, and in control. Start today. Your future self will thank you.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress