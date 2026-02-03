Hikikomori reflects the burnout of an entire generation

Hikikomori is a description of behaviour. Many a times depression, social anxiety, trauma, autism spectrum conditions, or severe burnout is linked to this. Sometimes it’s none of these but just a deep sense of being unable to cope with the world as it is. Many hikikomoris want connection but feel incapable of re-entering society.

We romanticise isolation as productivity. We applaud “cutting out the noise.” We turn burnout into an aesthetic. Hikikomori exposes the darker edge of that narrative. What happens when disengagement isn’t empowering, but immobilising? When stepping back turns into vanishing?

Hikikomori is a symptom of systems that reward constant performance but almost no grace. Families that equate worth with achievement, societies that preach resilience but rarely provide support. The room becomes a refuge because the outside world feels uninhabitable. Addressing this doesn’t start with forcing people back out. It starts with rebuilding trust: in relationships, in institutions, in the idea that participation won’t automatically mean failure or humiliation.