Pure vs processed honey: How to choose real honey for health benefits

You’re sniffling with a nasty cold, and your grandmother gives you a warm mix of honey, turmeric, and ginger. Poof, and your throat feels better, and your cough eases up. Magic, isn’t it? But fast-forward to today: You grab a fancy bottle from the store, and it does zilch. Or worse, it spikes your blood sugar and packs on the pounds. Honey’s been a hero for centuries and used in ancient rituals, as a love potion, and even to heal wounds. But most stuff on shelves now? It’s fake news in a jar. Let’s dive into why it matters, how to snag the good stuff, and why pure honey could be your health’s best friend.

The truth about honey: Benefits, risks, and how to pick the best

For thousands of years, across cultures from Egypt to India, people slathered it on wounds, stirred it into teas for colds, and even used it in religious ceremonies. In villages today, folks still swear by it for boosting immunity, fighting inflammation, and even tackling serious stuff like cancer support. But here’s the kicker: Back in your childhood, a dab of honey zapped that sore throat or fever. Mixed with ginger, it was a home remedy powerhouse. Why doesn’t it work the same now? That’s because it’s not the honey; it’s what we’ve done to it.

In the good old days, honey helped diabetics lower blood sugar. Elders gave it to folks with high sugar levels, and it worked wonders. But today, doctors (including me as a nutritionist) warn against it. “It’ll wreck your glucose!” they say. And they’re spot on, particularly for the junk honey flooding markets. The difference? Quality and processing. Real honey is a nutrient bomb: packed with pollen (nature’s immunity builder), enzymes (for digestion), antioxidants (to fight cell damage), vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients (plant-powered health boosters). It even has propolis, which is a sticky “bee glue” with anti-cancer vibes, used in places like Mexico and New Zealand to shrink tumours. Propolis is pricey to buy alone, but it’s naturally in pure honey. Not just this, but honey acts like a gentle probiotic, with six friendly gut bacteria strains that keep your tummy happy and balanced.

But modern honey is often a scam because many big companies ultra-filter it, heating it up and diluting it with water. This strips out all the good stuff, leaving basically flavoured sugar syrup. No pollen, no enzymes, no magic. That’s why it spikes blood sugar, adds fat, and offers zero healing. Even “organic” labels can fool you because organic might mean no pesticides, but if it’s processed, it’s still junk. Processed honey harms everyone, not just diabetics. It messes with your energy, immunity, and weight. Real honey fuels your liver to handle glucose better and reduces stress on your pancreas, kidneys, and liver. It’s about the whole body puzzle, not just sugar levels. Diabetics on meds often end up with liver or kidney issues because everything’s connected. Pure honey helps by cutting oxidative stress (that sneaky cell damage causing bigger problems). Raw honey is low in glycaemic index (GI), which means slower blood sugar rises and less fat storage. One can even mix honey with turmeric for its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic powers that speed healing without infection. This can be applied on wounds or cuts.

But today’s honey is often adulterated, mixed with invert sugar or high-fructose corn syrup, etc. Always hunt for labels screaming “raw, unheated, unpasteurised”. This stuff’s darker and thicker, with sediments (that’s the good bits like pollen). Not the clear, golden drip you see in ads because that’s processed sugar in disguise. Is your honey hero or zero?

 Thumb test: Dab a drop on your thumb’s base. Pure honey stays put like a bead. Fake stuff spreads and runs.

 Water test: Drop some in a glass of water. Real honey lumps and sinks. Impure dissolves and swirls.

Not just our honey but even Manuka honey, from New Zealand’s manuka bush nectar, stands out with unique methylglyoxal (MGO) for potent antibacterial power, which makes it far stronger than regular honey. Rated by UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) or MGO levels (higher means better), it’s a go-to for wound healing, killing bacteria, etc. It soothes sore throats, fights H. pylori (ulcer-causing bugs), boosts immunity against colds/flu, and reduces inflammation as well. This one is pricey but worth it and should be used sparingly for max benefits.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress