How to lower high BP naturally in 2 minutes: A cardiologist explains!

Untreated high blood pressures can sneakily trigger serious health issues, leading to some of the most unimaginable conditions. Today with hypertension or High BP on the rise, heart health must be a top priority. Did you know you can lower your blood pressure naturally in just 2 minutes, with minimal effort?

High BP when ignored can become a major threat to your life by triggering conditions like heart attack, stroke, heart failure, vision loss, kidney disease or failure, plaque buildup in the arteries, and more. But amidst the busy schedules of life, it sometimes becomes impossible to keep a constant check on blood pressures.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a board-certified interventional cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, taking to social media has recently shared the fastest way to lower High BP.

Many people reach for caffeine when their blood pressure spikes, but there’s a more natural solution as the doctor suggested in his video. According to him, simply slowing down your breathing can help lower your BP effectively. He shared, “Inhale through your nose for 4 seconds. Exhale for 6 to 8 seconds. Repeat for 2 minutes.”