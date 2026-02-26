How a dose of nature can reset your workday

The crisp crunch of leaves underfoot. The sound of water moving through a stream. A lungful of cool, fresh air.

Finding calm at work through small moments outdoors

Time outdoors can feel invigorating or deeply calming. Yet for many professionals, long hours indoors — often in windowless offices or urban settings — limit access to green space during the working day.

Anna Rose Smith discovered this shift early in her career. After a childhood spent climbing trees and playing football, her first role as a psychotherapist in Utah placed her in a windowless office. The absence of natural light and fresh air felt jarring.

She began reclaiming her lunch breaks. Smith would walk to nearby fountains or gardens, collecting fallen petals or leaves to bring back to her desk. Sometimes she played recorded birdsong softly in her office, occasionally incorporating it into sessions with clients.

“It helps to just have that reminder that these things are going on outside,” she says. “No matter what happens in this room today, there are still going to be birds singing.”

Accessing forests or shorelines during work hours is not always realistic, particularly in colder climates or dense cities. Still, there are practical ways to incorporate nature into a working routine.

One approach is rethinking where meetings take place. Smith sometimes suggests “walk and talk” sessions along a nearby greenway. Scheduled discussions need not be confined to boardrooms; a park bench or courtyard can offer a change of rhythm.