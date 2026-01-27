Executive functioning: Why smart people still struggle to manage

Look at the professional who excels in meetings but misses deadlines. The student who studies for hours yet can’t submit assignments on time. The parent who remembers everyone else’s needs but forgets their own appointments. These aren’t motivation problems, but executive functioning problems.

Technology hasn’t helped at all. Flexible work hours often mean no real boundaries and notifications demand constant attention. Productivity culture insists you should be self-driven at all times, with no structure provided. The brain is expected to do all the organising, all the time. That’s not how it works.

The fix isn’t willpower, but solid support. External structure matters: calendars, reminders, routines, written lists, fixed work hours, smaller task chunks. These don’t work like crutches, but more like practical workarounds. Offloading thinking to systems frees up mental energy for actual work.