As the US grapples with a Cyclospora parasite outbreak, we take a look at how India can guard itself from foodborne diseases this monsoon

How often have parents been conscious about washing hands before eating, avoiding outside food made with water, and skipping spicy food during the monsoons? That is because much that they know that the food might be tasty, they fear sickness from the unhygienic circumstances in which the food might be prepared. A fresh case of this instance is now being spotted in the USA where the people are suffering from a cyclospora parasite outbreak, and the number of people affected by it is rising by the day.
To make it easy to understand, this illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that affects the small intestine and causes a disease called cyclosporiasis. When there is an epidemic of this parasitic attack it comes to be known as cyclospora parasite outbreak. Currently, USA and Canada is seeing a number of such cases being reported to the health authorities but India has forever been a victim of such diseases especially during the monsoon.
What are the symptoms to be aware of?
Interestingly, this parasite needs time to activate itself. Thus, it clings on the host body for at least a week or 10 days before the symptoms start showing. One, in such cases, experiences frequent watery diarrhea, cramps and bloating in the stomach, vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite, weakness, mild fever, and a constant unexplainable uneasiness which haunts them.
How does a parasite outbreak occur?
Strangely enough, the reason of this outbreak is very common. When fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, and herbs are consumed raw or unwashed, this parasitic outbreak happens. According to reports, it is commonly associated with ingredients like spinach, lettuce, coriander and other leafy greens. Most of the time it enters the host body because these ingredients are not washed well enough before cooking. A simple hygiene check is all that can prevent this outbreak. While it is not very dangerous, it may trigger unpleasant situations among those who already have a weak immune system.
Protect yourself from parasitic attacks with these simple steps
Apart from cyclospora outbreak, parasites are famous for causing infections like E.coli, cholera, food poisoning, typhoid, Hepatitis A, dysentery and more.
Most of the times these parasites are invisible to the naked eye and thus precautions against them are important. Every time you bring in fresh fruits and vegetables, hold them under running water and wash them well. Avoid eating food outside, especially during these wet monsoons. If you notice that the vendor is not using fresh water or maintaining hygiene, it is best to cancel your order and walk away. Whenever you are travelling, double check the place you are eating from and their hygiene standards.
While this foodborne disease outbreak is currently limited to USA only, India too frequently sees people falling ill during the heavy monsoons due to a lack of hygiene. Hence, a few careful steps can go a long way in keeping us fit.