As the US grapples with a Cyclospora parasite outbreak, we take a look at how India can guard itself from foodborne diseases this monsoon

How often have parents been conscious about washing hands before eating, avoiding outside food made with water, and skipping spicy food during the monsoons? That is because much that they know that the food might be tasty, they fear sickness from the unhygienic circumstances in which the food might be prepared. A fresh case of this instance is now being spotted in the USA where the people are suffering from a cyclospora parasite outbreak, and the number of people affected by it is rising by the day.

What is a cyclospora parasite outbreak?

To make it easy to understand, this illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that affects the small intestine and causes a disease called cyclosporiasis. When there is an epidemic of this parasitic attack it comes to be known as cyclospora parasite outbreak. Currently, USA and Canada is seeing a number of such cases being reported to the health authorities but India has forever been a victim of such diseases especially during the monsoon.