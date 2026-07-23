This week's Angel Forecast (July 26–August 1, 2026): Divine guidance for every zodiac sign

This is a crucial week for making important decisions. Things will improve once you make a choice rather than overanalyse the situation. Finding a compromise is the only way forward. For those in love, it may be time to take your relationship to the next level. The power of laughter is far greater than any other emotion. Loyalty never goes unnoticed. You are a light worker, and the joy that comes through spiritual growth is the ultimate form of Nirvana. The Universe will communicate with you through the power of meditation.

Lucky colour: Powder blue, white, purple