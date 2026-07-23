This week's Angel Forecast (July 26–August 1, 2026): Divine guidance for every zodiac sign

A new week brings a wave of uplifting energy, encouraging every zodiac sign to trust the guidance of the universe and move forward with intention. From July 26 to August 1, 2026, angelic messages offer valuable insights into the areas of life that need your attention, whether it's strengthening relationships, pursuing career goals, or finding inner balance. By staying open to these gentle signs and spiritual nudges, you can turn challenges into opportunities and welcome positive change. Read your weekly angel forecast to discover the wisdom, hope, and encouragement meant especially for your zodiac sign.
Weekly Angel Forecast (July 26–August 1, 2026): Predictions for all zodiac signs
This newfound power will help you take charge of your decisions. Ambitious plans will work out only if you monitor your expenses and behaviour. Once again, take control and remain honest. Financial abundance is assured, and business travel plans will bring great rewards. If you are considering a business partnership, ensure that both of you share the same vision.
Lucky colour: Orange, light rustic orange
Protection from evil eyes and toxic people around you is necessary. You do not have to face challenges alone. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Release the past, cut your cords, and seek spiritual guidance. On the work front, your experience will lead to success. This is a favourable time for career advancement rather than relationships.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
You have the benefit of experience in your field of work. It is time to focus on career advancement rather than relationships. Some may have to fight for their rights, as that may be the only option left. Continuous negativity around you can lower your confidence. Protection from evil eyes is advisable. Seeking spiritual or religious guidance will help you sail through challenging times.
Lucky colour: Navy blue
A busy week lies ahead, with plenty to keep you occupied. Make your health a priority and seek professional medical advice if any concerns arise. Avoid self-medicating, as expert guidance will serve you better. Trying to manage everything on your own may not be the most effective approach, so don't hesitate to accept support from others. Working as part of a team will help you complete tasks more efficiently. Your patience and experience are among your greatest strengths this week. Rather than putting off important decisions, trust your instincts and move forward with confidence.
Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow
Your hard work has paid off, and now it is time to move on to your next project. Awards, relocation, or fresh admission to an institute of your choice may be on the horizon. An exciting new challenge is manifesting. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts and documents thoroughly before signing. It is time to become a student again. Enhancing your skills will prove very useful in the future.
Lucky colour: Rose pink, beige
Your strength lies in your grace and your ability to forgive. This can sometimes intimidate those around you. Have confidence in yourself and move forward. If you are in a committed relationship, it may be time to make it official. Do not give up on those you love. A gift of passion, opportunities, and inspiration is coming your way. Now is the time to do something amazing. With a sense of wonder and gratitude, embrace the opportunities ahead.
Lucky colour: Teal green, teal blue
Your strength lies in your grace and your ability to forgive. This can sometimes intimidate those around you. Have confidence in yourself and move forward. If you are in a committed relationship, it may be time to make it official. Do not give up on those you love. A gift of passion, opportunities, and inspiration is coming your way. Now is the time to do something amazing. With a sense of wonder and gratitude, embrace the opportunities ahead.
Lucky colour: Teal green, teal blue
Every problem comes with a solution. At times, an objective compromise is the best way forward. Self-control, patience, forgiveness, and healing energy are the best approaches now. You can break free from the barriers of the past, provided you make a courageous choice to change your situation. Wonderful new ideas are emerging; do not allow obstacles on the road to hinder your progress. Maintain strong communication skills.
Lucky colour: Royal blue, magenta
A great deal of activity is lined up this week. With sudden and immediate results, it is important to maintain your communication skills. On the work front, do what you love. This is a wonderful time for personal growth, career development, or artistic pursuits. Teamwork will bring success. Your karmic cycle is coming to a conclusion, and a happy ending will lead to a new beginning. Embrace spiritual growth and insights.
Lucky colour: Bronze, fuchsia pink, grey
You have made wise investments in the past. Be patient and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. On the work front, it is important to maintain balance. Managing multiple jobs or projects at once can feel overwhelming. Very soon, a situation will come to an end, and you will finally be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Learn to put the past behind you.
Lucky colour: All shades of green
This is a crucial week for making important decisions. Things will improve once you make a choice rather than overanalyse the situation. Finding a compromise is the only way forward. For those in love, it may be time to take your relationship to the next level. The power of laughter is far greater than any other emotion. Loyalty never goes unnoticed. You are a light worker, and the joy that comes through spiritual growth is the ultimate form of Nirvana. The Universe will communicate with you through the power of meditation.
Lucky colour: Powder blue, white, purple
If you wish to break free from old patterns of bad luck, you need to make a courageous choice to change your situation. You can overcome any challenge and resolve it peacefully. Withdraw yourself from the drama of others and have patience with yourself and those around you. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay true to your integrity. A situation will call for honest and open communication.
Lucky colour: Yellow, sage green