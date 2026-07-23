This week's Angel Forecast (July 26–August 1, 2026): Divine guidance for every zodiac sign

Discover what the Angels have in store for you this week as divine energies illuminate the path ahead
Find the encouragement you need to embrace new chapters, move forward with confidence, and trust the divine timing of your life's journey
Angel Forecast (July 26–August 1 2026)Pixabay

A new week brings a wave of uplifting energy, encouraging every zodiac sign to trust the guidance of the universe and move forward with intention. From July 26 to August 1, 2026, angelic messages offer valuable insights into the areas of life that need your attention, whether it's strengthening relationships, pursuing career goals, or finding inner balance. By staying open to these gentle signs and spiritual nudges, you can turn challenges into opportunities and welcome positive change. Read your weekly angel forecast to discover the wisdom, hope, and encouragement meant especially for your zodiac sign.

Weekly Angel Forecast (July 26–August 1, 2026): Predictions for all zodiac signs

1. Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Aries: Angel Forecast: Take charge with confidence, manage money wisely, embrace rewarding opportunities, and ensure shared goals before making major commitments.
Aries

This newfound power will help you take charge of your decisions. Ambitious plans will work out only if you monitor your expenses and behaviour. Once again, take control and remain honest. Financial abundance is assured, and business travel plans will bring great rewards. If you are considering a business partnership, ensure that both of you share the same vision.

Lucky colour: Orange, light rustic orange

2. Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Taurus: Angel Forecast: Protect your energy, let go of the past, seek spiritual guidance, and trust your experience to unlock career growth and lasting success.
Taurus

Protection from evil eyes and toxic people around you is necessary. You do not have to face challenges alone. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Release the past, cut your cords, and seek spiritual guidance. On the work front, your experience will lead to success. This is a favourable time for career advancement rather than relationships.

Lucky colour: Royal blue

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini: Angel Forecast: Stand up for yourself, stay focused on career goals, shield your confidence from negativity, and let faith guide your next steps.
Gemini

You have the benefit of experience in your field of work. It is time to focus on career advancement rather than relationships. Some may have to fight for their rights, as that may be the only option left. Continuous negativity around you can lower your confidence. Protection from evil eyes is advisable. Seeking spiritual or religious guidance will help you sail through challenging times.

Lucky colour: Navy blue

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer: Angel Forecast: Prioritise your health, welcome support, trust your instincts, and use patience and experience to navigate a busy yet rewarding week.
Cancer

A busy week lies ahead, with plenty to keep you occupied. Make your health a priority and seek professional medical advice if any concerns arise. Avoid self-medicating, as expert guidance will serve you better. Trying to manage everything on your own may not be the most effective approach, so don't hesitate to accept support from others. Working as part of a team will help you complete tasks more efficiently. Your patience and experience are among your greatest strengths this week. Rather than putting off important decisions, trust your instincts and move forward with confidence.

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Leo: Angel Forecast: Exciting opportunities await. Sharpen your skills, review important details carefully, and step confidently into a promising new chapter.
Leo

Your hard work has paid off, and now it is time to move on to your next project. Awards, relocation, or fresh admission to an institute of your choice may be on the horizon. An exciting new challenge is manifesting. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts and documents thoroughly before signing. It is time to become a student again. Enhancing your skills will prove very useful in the future.

Lucky colour: Rose pink, beige

6. Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Virgo: Angel Forecast: Lead with kindness, strengthen relationships, embrace fresh opportunities, and trust your inner wisdom to guide every important decision.
Virgo

Your strength lies in your grace and your ability to forgive. This can sometimes intimidate those around you. Have confidence in yourself and move forward. If you are in a committed relationship, it may be time to make it official. Do not give up on those you love. A gift of passion, opportunities, and inspiration is coming your way. Now is the time to do something amazing. With a sense of wonder and gratitude, embrace the opportunities ahead.

Lucky colour: Teal green, teal blue

7. Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Libra: Angel Forecast: Release what no longer serves you, welcome new beginnings, act on creative ideas, and trust the Universe to support your success.
Libra

Your strength lies in your grace and your ability to forgive. This can sometimes intimidate those around you. Have confidence in yourself and move forward. If you are in a committed relationship, it may be time to make it official. Do not give up on those you love. A gift of passion, opportunities, and inspiration is coming your way. Now is the time to do something amazing. With a sense of wonder and gratitude, embrace the opportunities ahead.

Lucky colour: Teal green, teal blue

8. Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Scorpio: Angel Forecast: Patience, forgiveness, and honest communication will help you overcome challenges, embrace change, and turn fresh ideas into success.
Scorpio

Every problem comes with a solution. At times, an objective compromise is the best way forward. Self-control, patience, forgiveness, and healing energy are the best approaches now. You can break free from the barriers of the past, provided you make a courageous choice to change your situation. Wonderful new ideas are emerging; do not allow obstacles on the road to hinder your progress. Maintain strong communication skills.

Lucky colour: Royal blue, magenta

9. Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius: Angel Forecast: Teamwork, clear communication, and spiritual growth bring success as one chapter ends and exciting new beginnings unfold.
Sagittarius

A great deal of activity is lined up this week. With sudden and immediate results, it is important to maintain your communication skills. On the work front, do what you love. This is a wonderful time for personal growth, career development, or artistic pursuits. Teamwork will bring success. Your karmic cycle is coming to a conclusion, and a happy ending will lead to a new beginning. Embrace spiritual growth and insights.

Lucky colour: Bronze, fuchsia pink, grey

10. Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Capricorn: Angel Forecast: Your patience is about to pay off. Stay balanced, trust the process, and prepare for rewarding opportunities on the horizon.
Capricorn

You have made wise investments in the past. Be patient and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. On the work front, it is important to maintain balance. Managing multiple jobs or projects at once can feel overwhelming. Very soon, a situation will come to an end, and you will finally be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Learn to put the past behind you.

Lucky colour: All shades of green

11. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Aquarius: Angel Forecast: Make confident decisions, embrace compromise, deepen your spiritual practice, and trust the Universe to reveal the right path.
Aquarius

This is a crucial week for making important decisions. Things will improve once you make a choice rather than overanalyse the situation. Finding a compromise is the only way forward. For those in love, it may be time to take your relationship to the next level. The power of laughter is far greater than any other emotion. Loyalty never goes unnoticed. You are a light worker, and the joy that comes through spiritual growth is the ultimate form of Nirvana. The Universe will communicate with you through the power of meditation.

Lucky colour: Powder blue, white, purple

12. Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces: Angel Forecast: Release old patterns, face challenges with courage, communicate honestly, and trust your inner wisdom to create a brighter future.
Pisces

If you wish to break free from old patterns of bad luck, you need to make a courageous choice to change your situation. You can overcome any challenge and resolve it peacefully. Withdraw yourself from the drama of others and have patience with yourself and those around you. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay true to your integrity. A situation will call for honest and open communication.

Lucky colour: Yellow, sage green

Find the encouragement you need to embrace new chapters, move forward with confidence, and trust the divine timing of your life's journey
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