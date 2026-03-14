Why women lose hair: The four hidden reasons and how to fix them

Every girl and woman dreams of strong, smooth, lustrous locks that turn heads and boost confid-ence. But how often do we nurture the hair we wish for?

Healthy hair has a natural life cycle of 3–6 years. Each day we lose 50–100 strands, and new ones grow back. The problem begins when shedding exceeds 100–200 strands daily or when follicles stop producing new hair. This is alopecia, and it affects millions of women worldwide. The good news? Most hair fall is reversible once we address the root causes, and with over a decade of experience, handling several clients and helping them heal I’ve seen that there are a few reasons which cause these issues to increase. Here are the top four reasons women lose hair:

Hair fall in women: The hidden causes and natural solutions

The silent hair thief: Chronic stress doesn’t just affect your mind; it directly hits your gut, skin, and scalp as well. High cortisol constricts tiny blood vessels that feed your hair follicles, slowing growth and pushing hair into the resting (falling) phase.

 Eat antioxidant-rich foods daily, like soaked almonds or walnuts (their natural oils boost elastin), fresh berries, spinach, or a cup of mixed sprouts with a meal.

 Practise 5-minute box breathing (inhale 4, hold 4, exhale 4) twice a day to control the cortisol.

 Add 10 minutes of meditation or a calming walk to improve the stress and circulation.

 Gentle evening wind-down with a warm Epsom salt foot soak (2 tbsp in a bucket) twice a week helps in relaxing muscles and balancing cortisol.