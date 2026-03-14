Why women lose hair: The four hidden reasons and how to fix them

Every girl and woman dreams of strong, smooth, lustrous locks that turn heads and boost confid-ence. But how often do we nurture the hair we wish for?
Healthy hair has a natural life cycle of 3–6 years. Each day we lose 50–100 strands, and new ones grow back. The problem begins when shedding exceeds 100–200 strands daily or when follicles stop producing new hair. This is alopecia, and it affects millions of women worldwide. The good news? Most hair fall is reversible once we address the root causes, and with over a decade of experience, handling several clients and helping them heal I’ve seen that there are a few reasons which cause these issues to increase. Here are the top four reasons women lose hair:
The silent hair thief: Chronic stress doesn’t just affect your mind; it directly hits your gut, skin, and scalp as well. High cortisol constricts tiny blood vessels that feed your hair follicles, slowing growth and pushing hair into the resting (falling) phase.
Eat antioxidant-rich foods daily, like soaked almonds or walnuts (their natural oils boost elastin), fresh berries, spinach, or a cup of mixed sprouts with a meal.
Practise 5-minute box breathing (inhale 4, hold 4, exhale 4) twice a day to control the cortisol.
Add 10 minutes of meditation or a calming walk to improve the stress and circulation.
Gentle evening wind-down with a warm Epsom salt foot soak (2 tbsp in a bucket) twice a week helps in relaxing muscles and balancing cortisol.
Starving your follicles: Iron helps produce haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to every cell in the body, including hair roots. That’s why low iron, weak follicles, and excessive shedding. Women are prone to iron deficiency due to periods, pregnancy, or dieting, which can starve the follicles.
Include iron-rich food almost daily, like spinach or green leafy sabzi, beetroot salad, dates, a tbsp of soaked raisins, or garden cress seeds (halim).
Pair the above food with vitamin C for better absorption of iron; squeeze lemon on meals or eat amla, guava, orange, kiwi, or capsicum regularly.
The hidden trigger: Even if you eat right and exercise, fluctuating hormones (PCOS, thyroid, postpartum, or perimenopause) can trigger sudden hair fall. This is common after 30 but often ignored; we need to be mindful about this.
Track your cycle and symptoms in a simple notebook to understand what needs to be worked upon.
Include hormone-balancing foods: flaxseeds (1 tbsp ground daily), spearmint tea, and plenty of leafy greens.
Get basic blood tests (thyroid, vitamin D, ferritin, testosterone) because many women discover the missing piece here and then work on managing these levels.
No building blocks: Your hair is 95 per cent keratin, which is a protein. Without protein, strands become thin and brittle and break easily.
Add one protein food to every meal, like boiled eggs, non-veg, moong dal, chickpeas, paneer (if tolerated), or a small bowl of curd.
For non-vegetarians, it’s easy, but if you are a vegetarian, then try the pulse-grain combo like dal + rice or roti for complete protein.
Apart from the above tips, try to massage the scalp with warm coconut or almond oil twice a week to improve blood flow. Using a silk pillowcase and a loose braid at night helps to reduce breakage.
Eat balanced meals, keep stress low, and listen to your body. When your gut is happy, hormones are balanced, and nutrients reach every follicle, your hair will shine naturally.
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