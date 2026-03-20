World Tuberculosis Day 2026: Simple daily habits to prevent TB and boost immunity

 Hydrate: Staying hydrated is very important to flush out toxins naturally from the body and to enhance all body functions.

 A good night’s sleep is a must: Sleep is when your body heals, repairs, recovers, cleanses and performs various functions. That’s why getting deeper, quality sleep enhances your immune system—your body repairs itself and fights TB bacteria most effectively at night.

 Ventilate your house: Open windows and doors opposite each other for 30 minutes twice daily to create cross-ventilation. TB bacteria linger in stale indoor air, and fresh airflow reduces concentration by up to 70 per cent. Use a simple exhaust fan in the kitchen and bathroom. Sleep with a window slightly open (use a mosquito net). This low-cost habit cuts household transmission risk dramatically, especially in places with crowded homes.

 Get some sunlight: Spend 15–20 minutes in direct morning sunlight (before 10 am) with arms and legs exposed and no sunscreen. This triggers natural vitamin D production, which activates immune cells that fight TB bacteria. Get your vitamin D tested every six months (target 40–60 ng/ml). If low, your doctor may suggest a short supplement course. Pair with zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds and chickpeas. This simple routine strengthens lungs and reduces infection risk by 30–40 per cent in high-TB areas.

Your health choices today protect not just you, but everyone around you. Eat well, rest well, and spread awareness; together we can end this.

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