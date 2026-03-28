Can common herbs cure diabetes? Experts suggest which herbs can be beneficial

Diabetes has become one of the leading conditions in India today. While all of us are convinced that allopathic and homeopathic drugs can work wonders, which they have proven to be doing, natural herbs have now emerged to be the quick homemade remedy. Though these herbs can’t cure diabetes as a whole but can be the complementary healthy support alongside the heavy medications.
Over the years, diabetes has quietly become a defining health condition across Indian households. It is often characterized by increased fasting and post prandial blood sugar levels that causes chronic disorder of carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism. In short, if a person is having diabetes, then their body either is incapable of producing insulin or is not able to use the produced insulin.
Now let’s get into the real question- Can diabetes be managed with commonly known herbs? Indians have a habit of exploring the ingredients in their kitchen and work up their way into getting to the solution they aim for. Herbs like Rosemary, Aloevera, Ginseng, Fenugreek seeds, bitter gourd, cinnamon, amla, methi, bael leaves, neem, are some of the commonly used ones for household remedy. These herbs can either be used while cooking or can be made into a smoothie.
Deepak Pal, Sports & Functional Nutritionist, SENS Clinic has explained how these herbs can be beneficial, “Traditional medicines rely on plants and herbs to treat common illnesses. Some herbs that are commonly used are methi, neem, cinnamon, karela, Gymnema Sylvestre etc. While methi is widely known for its medicinal properties as it is rich in soluble fibre which helps improve glycaemia control, neem is another herb that has been widely used for their medicinal properties.”
Explaining further on the widespread perks of these herbs, the nutritionist stated, “Traditionally used for its anti-inflammatory and hypoglycaemia effects, neem helps in better diabetic management. Also, cinnamon, karela & Gymnema Sylvestre are also very effective in managing diabetes.”
These herbs can not only help with diabetes but also aid towards a better well being of an individual. That said, they work best when complemented with a holistic lifestyle, one that includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and mindful habits.
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