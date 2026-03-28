Can common herbs cure diabetes? Experts suggest which herbs can be beneficial

Diabetes has become one of the leading conditions in India today. While all of us are convinced that allopathic and homeopathic drugs can work wonders, which they have proven to be doing, natural herbs have now emerged to be the quick homemade remedy. Though these herbs can’t cure diabetes as a whole but can be the complementary healthy support alongside the heavy medications.

From kitchen to cure: Herbs that support Diabetes management; experts weigh in

Over the years, diabetes has quietly become a defining health condition across Indian households. It is often characterized by increased fasting and post prandial blood sugar levels that causes chronic disorder of carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism. In short, if a person is having diabetes, then their body either is incapable of producing insulin or is not able to use the produced insulin.

Now let’s get into the real question- Can diabetes be managed with commonly known herbs? Indians have a habit of exploring the ingredients in their kitchen and work up their way into getting to the solution they aim for. Herbs like Rosemary, Aloevera, Ginseng, Fenugreek seeds, bitter gourd, cinnamon, amla, methi, bael leaves, neem, are some of the commonly used ones for household remedy. These herbs can either be used while cooking or can be made into a smoothie.