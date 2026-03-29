New Cicada Covid-19 variant detected across countries: Should you be concerned?

One reason to be concerned about the Cicada Virus is that it has a large number of mutations in its Spike protein (50+) and over 70 mutations compared to the Wuhan strain of the virus. This raises questions about how this variant might behave (e.g., how contagious it will be), and whether this variant can evade the immune response from vaccines or natural immunity.

Experts are observing its slow increase in several different countries. Based on initial data and wastewater surveillance, some regions show that it appears to be increasing in prevalence. However, there is no current evidence that it causes a more severe illness than before.

What are the symptoms of Cicada Covid-19 variant?

Typical symptoms of Cicada COVID-19 variant are identical to those of previous sub-variants of Omicron. Furthermore, the large majority of people with this variant report that it is a relatively mild illness, especially among those who are vaccinated.

Along with the mild illness associated with the Cicada COVID-19 variant, the following are some of the most common symptoms reported by infected individuals:

-Cough

-Extreme fatigue

-Runny nose

-Headache

-Sore throat

-Mild fever

-Generalized muscle and joint pain.

-Loss of taste or smell

-Night sweats and rash