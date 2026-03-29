New Cicada Covid-19 variant detected across countries: Should you be concerned?

The Cicada COVID-19 variant is gaining international recognition because there have been reports of the virus in countries throughout the world, including the USA and many areas of Europe, Australia, etc. It is a part of the Omicron Variant line and was first discovered in South Africa late in 2024. The virus has many mutations and an ability to evade immunities created by both vaccines and previous infections which has led scientists to track it very closely.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the Cicada Covid-19 variant as being in ‘variant under monitoring’ category. At this time, the variant is not classified as an emergent public health threat globally thus meriting continued monitoring.
One reason to be concerned about the Cicada Virus is that it has a large number of mutations in its Spike protein (50+) and over 70 mutations compared to the Wuhan strain of the virus. This raises questions about how this variant might behave (e.g., how contagious it will be), and whether this variant can evade the immune response from vaccines or natural immunity.
Experts are observing its slow increase in several different countries. Based on initial data and wastewater surveillance, some regions show that it appears to be increasing in prevalence. However, there is no current evidence that it causes a more severe illness than before.
Typical symptoms of Cicada COVID-19 variant are identical to those of previous sub-variants of Omicron. Furthermore, the large majority of people with this variant report that it is a relatively mild illness, especially among those who are vaccinated.
Along with the mild illness associated with the Cicada COVID-19 variant, the following are some of the most common symptoms reported by infected individuals:
-Cough
-Extreme fatigue
-Runny nose
-Headache
-Sore throat
-Mild fever
-Generalized muscle and joint pain.
-Loss of taste or smell
-Night sweats and rash
A recent study suggested that the Cicada Covid-19 variant cause mild symptoms similar to an upper respiratory infection with no increase in hospitalisation or mortality rates. At this point, there is still a high likelihood of vaccine efficacy in providing protection against severe disease although less effective against infection than previously indicated.
So far, there is no significant evidence that global outbreaks of the Cicada Covid-19 variant have occurred within India. However, experts believe that global travel may play a role in its spread. Recommended strategies for controlling the spread include monitoring for update booster shots, testing for symptoms, and protecting populations at risk.