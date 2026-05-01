Why blood health matters: Simple ways to improve circulation, detox naturally and support fertility

So how do we keep our blood clean and vibrant? Here are simple, practical ways:

Move your body every day: Exercise is number one because it improves circulation. Better blood flow means better delivery of nutrients and faster removal of waste. Even a brisk 30-minute walk helps.

Coriander juice: Fresh coriander is a powerful natural blood purifier. It helps remove heavy metals and toxins while being rich in antioxidants and chlorophyll. Blend a handful with a little water or make chutney and have 1–2 tsp daily.

Support your liver: Your liver is the main filter that cleans your blood. Reduce alcohol, processed foods, and unnecessary medicines. Load up on vegetables and fibre so the liver can flush out toxins efficiently.

Hydration: Blood is mostly water. Dehydration makes blood thicker and harder to flow. Simple, clean water helps flush toxins naturally. Aim for 2.5-3 litres a day, and the requirement may increase or decrease depending on exercise levels, weather, etc.

Add beetroot regularly: Beetroot is rich in iron and helps the body make glutathione, a powerful detoxifier. It also improves blood flow by relaxing blood vessels. Eat it raw in salads, cooked as sabzi, or drink fresh beetroot juice a few times a week.

Blood health is not complicated. It is foundational. When your blood is clean and flowing well, every system in your body, including your reproductive system, functions better.

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