Recipes: Our top 7 Bombay Sapphire gin-based cocktails
The white spirit market has seen a shift towards Gin. The popularity of the spirit has increased over the last decade. Gin-based cocktails are seeing resurgence across the globe and Bombay Sapphire, the world’s number one premium gin, has been one of the most enjoyed gin due to the ten botanicals that lie at its heart: juniper, coriander, lemon peel, orris root, angelica, almonds, liquorice, cassia bark, cubeb berries and grains of paradise.
Gin has established itself in the emerging cocktail culture. The consumers have become eager to experiment with innovative cocktails. Whether it is a combination of gin citrus flavours and herbal characters for summers or gin infused with spices like cinnamon in winters, people are open to the idea of experimenting with their choice of cocktails.
GIN & TEA
Two of life's greatest pleasures are gin and tea, the ultimate thirst-quenching experience
- 60 ml Bombay Sapphire
- 20 ml Lime juice
- 20 ml Sugar syrup
- 120 ml Darjeeling Tea water (or earl gray tea)
- Glass: Bombay Sapphire glass
- Garnish: Cucumber slice and mint sprig
- Method: Build
G & T
- 60 ml Bombay Sapphire
- 1 no. Tea bag (give guest options of tea variety)
- Ice
- Tonic water
- Glass: Bombay Sapphire glass
- Garnish: Orange zest / lemon zest / herb
- Method: Build
BOMBAY RED SNAPPER
The Bombay Sapphire gin's very own 'Bloody Mary,' red and snappy.
- 60 ml Bombay Sapphire
- 90 ml Tomato juice
- 15 ml Lime juice
- 4 dash Tobasco sauce
- 2 dash Worcestershire sauce
- 1 pinch celery salt
- 1 pinch pepper
- Glass: Tall
- Garnish: Spice salt rim & Celery stick
- Method: Thrown and build.
CLASSIC COLLINS
- 200 ml Bombay Sapphire
- 100 ml fresh lime juice
- 8tsp caster sugar
- 200 ml soda
- Garnish with lemon wheels
ORANGE AND PEPPERCORN TWIST
- 50 ml Bombay Saphire
- Wedge of fresh orange
- 3 cracks of peppercorn
- 100 ml tonic water
- Orange peel to garnish
STAR COLLINS
- 50 ml Star of Bombay
- Freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 tsp caster sugar or rich simple syrup
- 50 ml soda water
- Mint sprig and orange wheel to garnish
NEGRONI
- 25 ml Bombay Sapphire
- 25 ml Martini Rosso Vermouth
- 25 ml Martini Bitter
- Orange zest to garnish