Recipes: Our top 7 Bombay Sapphire gin-based cocktails

The white spirit market has seen a shift towards Gin. The popularity of the spirit has increased over the last decade. Gin-based cocktails are seeing resurgence across the globe and Bombay Sapphire, the world’s number one premium gin, has been one of the most enjoyed gin due to the ten botanicals that lie at its heart: juniper, coriander, lemon peel, orris root, angelica, almonds, liquorice, cassia bark, cubeb berries and grains of paradise.

Gin has established itself in the emerging cocktail culture. The consumers have become eager to experiment with innovative cocktails. Whether it is a combination of gin citrus flavours and herbal characters for summers or gin infused with spices like cinnamon in winters, people are open to the idea of experimenting with their choice of cocktails.

GIN & TEA

Two of life's greatest pleasures are gin and tea, the ultimate thirst-quenching experience

60 ml Bombay Sapphire

20 ml Lime juice

20 ml Sugar syrup

120 ml Darjeeling Tea water (or earl gray tea)

Glass: Bombay Sapphire glass

Garnish: Cucumber slice and mint sprig

Method: Build

G & T

60 ml Bombay Sapphire

1 no. Tea bag (give guest options of tea variety)

Ice

Tonic water

Glass: Bombay Sapphire glass

Garnish: Orange zest / lemon zest / herb

Method: Build

BOMBAY RED SNAPPER

The Bombay Sapphire gin's very own 'Bloody Mary,' red and snappy.

60 ml Bombay Sapphire

90 ml Tomato juice

15 ml Lime juice

4 dash Tobasco sauce

2 dash Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch celery salt

1 pinch pepper

Glass: Tall

Garnish: Spice salt rim & Celery stick

Method: Thrown and build.

CLASSIC COLLINS

200 ml Bombay Sapphire

100 ml fresh lime juice

8tsp caster sugar

200 ml soda

Garnish with lemon wheels

ORANGE AND PEPPERCORN TWIST

50 ml Bombay Saphire

Wedge of fresh orange

3 cracks of peppercorn

100 ml tonic water

Orange peel to garnish

STAR COLLINS

50 ml Star of Bombay

Freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tsp caster sugar or rich simple syrup

50 ml soda water

Mint sprig and orange wheel to garnish

NEGRONI