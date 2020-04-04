Want a healthy but sweet breakfast alternative? Follow this recipe





If you are craving something sweet for Sunday breakfast but still don’t want to load up on a whole lot of unnecessary calories, we have a perfect alternative. Try this Spiced Coconut Yogurt Quinoa Muffin by Executive Chef Dipak Adhikary from Mercure Hyderabad KCP.



SPICED COCONUT YOGURT QUINOA MUFFINS





Ingredients:



1 tablespoon flaxseed meal

3 tablespoon water

½ cup mashed banana

1 cup egg

½ cup apple sauce

½ cup coconut yogurt

¼ cup maple syrup

1 ¼ cup oat flour

½ cup quinoa flakes

½ cup blanched almond flour

¼ cup brown sugar

2 cup baking powder

1 tablespoon cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon nutmeg

½ tablespoon vanilla essence

¼ tablespoon salt



Method:



1. Heat the oven to 350ºF. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin and set aside.

2. Combine the flax and water and set aside to gel while you prepare the remaining

ingredients.

3. In a small bowl, beat together banana, apple sauce, yogurt, maple syrup & vanilla

essence. Whisk in flaxseed meal, egg and keep aside.

4. Whisk together the dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Add to the wet and then stir to

thoroughly combine.

5. Fill each cup ¾ of the way full. Add water to the ones that are unused. Sprinkle the tops of

the muffins with quinoa flakes. Give rest for 5 minutes before baking.