Want a healthy but sweet breakfast alternative? Follow this recipe
If you are craving something sweet for Sunday breakfast but still don’t want to load up on a whole lot of unnecessary calories, we have a perfect alternative. Try this Spiced Coconut Yogurt Quinoa Muffin by Executive Chef Dipak Adhikary from Mercure Hyderabad KCP.
SPICED COCONUT YOGURT QUINOA MUFFINS
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon flaxseed meal
3 tablespoon water
½ cup mashed banana
1 cup egg
½ cup apple sauce
½ cup coconut yogurt
¼ cup maple syrup
1 ¼ cup oat flour
½ cup quinoa flakes
½ cup blanched almond flour
¼ cup brown sugar
2 cup baking powder
1 tablespoon cinnamon powder
1 tablespoon nutmeg
½ tablespoon vanilla essence
¼ tablespoon salt
Method:
1. Heat the oven to 350ºF. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin and set aside.
2. Combine the flax and water and set aside to gel while you prepare the remaining
ingredients.
3. In a small bowl, beat together banana, apple sauce, yogurt, maple syrup & vanilla
essence. Whisk in flaxseed meal, egg and keep aside.
4. Whisk together the dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Add to the wet and then stir to
thoroughly combine.
5. Fill each cup ¾ of the way full. Add water to the ones that are unused. Sprinkle the tops of
the muffins with quinoa flakes. Give rest for 5 minutes before baking.