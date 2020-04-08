You might love your burrito’s but Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft Cafe in Hyderabad offers a vegan burrito bowl with a twist. Here's his step by step process:

Chef Souvik





For the base:

Base Boiled Red Rice 200 Gm.

Salt Pepper 1 Gm.

Boiled Kidney Bean 25 Gm.

Red Chilli Sauce 85 Gm.

Mexican Sprinkler 1 Gm.



For refried kidney bean:

Roasted Cumin Powder As per taste

Salt As per taste

Chop Fresh Coriander 6 Gm.



For Tofu Cumin:

Oil 5 Ml

Diced Tofu 100 Gm.

Roasted Cumin Powder 1 Gm.



For Hot /Grilled Vegetable

Sweet Corn 40 Gm.

Clean Raw Spinach 40 Gm.

Julienne Cut Bell Pepper 40 Gm.

Shredded Ice Burg Lettuce 25 Gm.

Mexican Salsa 35 Gm.

Guacamole Dip 60 Gm.





Method:



1. Pre-cook the red rice on a medium flame

2. Take a plastic bowl and pour the cooked red rice and season it with salt and pepper and then microwave it for 60 seconds

3. Take a big bowl, toss the red rice at the bottom of the bowl

4. Spread the Guacamole dip on the right side followed by the Mexican salsa dip

5. Shred the iceberg lettuce and keep it aside with the Mexican Salsa dip

6. Then arrange the tossed cumin tofu next to the salsa and place the refried kidney beans on the tofu

7. Then arrange the sautéed sweet corn next to toss tofu

8. Then arrange the sautéed bell pepper next to the sweet

corn

9. Then arrange the sauté spinach with garlic oil and serve