Smoothies are everybody’s favourite whether you are health conscious or a foodie who experiments with

all kinds of ingredients. Here are the recipes for a couple of yummy smoothies with Virgin coconut oil and Coconut oil infusions to

satisfy those cravings while keeping the health quotient in mind.

While most of us associate coconut oil with cooking or sautéing, this superfood is laced with myriad health-promoting properties. It strengthens the immune system, aids in digestions, supports cognition and helps in weight management. Adding two spoons of coconut oil to your daily smoothie not only makes

the drink healthy but gives it a smooth creamy texture as well.



Strawberry and coconut oil smoothie



Ingredients:

1 cup almond milk or coconut milk | 1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries | Half a banana fresh or frozen | 1 tbsp cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

Add-ons: 1 cup of spinach, kale, green leafy vegetables



Method:

Add all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend everything for about 40-45 seconds until the mixture is nice and smooth.

The coconut oil can be added as a drizzle from the top as well.



Pineapple Kale smoothie

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh Kale | 2 cups water | 2 cups fresh Pineapple | 1 banana | 2 tablespoons cold-pressed virgin coconut oil



Method:

Blend the kale, coconut oil and water until the texture is smooth. Add the banana and pineapple to the mixture and blend well again.



The smoothie will have a thick texture at the end and a slightly dark green colour. If you are not one who likes kale, you can also add coconut milk to the mixture to diffuse the strong taste of kale.