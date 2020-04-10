If the Lockdown has doused your spirits and you are in no mood to rustle up an elaborate Poila Baisakh fare at home, you needn’t worry. Chef Sharad Dewan, regional director of food production at The Park Hotels, shares two easy-to-make recipes that can be created with limited resources. They are crunchy, tasty and are sure to go a long way in lifting your spirits.

ALOO MAKHA KURKURI

Ingredients:

Large potatoes -2 | Medium-sized onion - 2 | Dry or fresh red or green chillies - 3-4 | Mustard oil - 1 tbsp | Salt to taste

Method:

● Boil the potatoes well. Peel. ● Mash the potatoes. Chop onions ● Chop red chillies ● Heat the mustard oil in a frying pan, put in the onions, and cook till the onions are light brown. ● Add mashed potatoes. Season. ● Mix all together by tossing in pan. ● Cool the mixture ● Take very thin chapatis/rotis. Cut into three strips. ● Put the mashed potato filling and roll into a cigar shape. ● Stick the edges with the potato paste only ● Deep fry till crispy. ● Serve with your choice of chutney.

KHICHDI ARANCINI

Ingredients:

Arhar dal - 30 gm | Rice - 100 gm | Cumin - 1 gm | A pinch of turmeric | Salt to taste | Ghee - 10 gm | Papad - 20 gm crushed | Bread crumbs - 10 gm | Achaar (pickle, bottled) - 10 gm | Mayonnaise - 10 gm | Oil to deep fry.

Method:

● Wash and soak the lentil and rice for half an hour. ● Heat the ghee, temper the cumin, turmeric, add in rice and the lentils. ● Stir for few minutes ● Add water to cover the rice and lentil. ● Cook till soft, and mashed up. Add more water when required. ● Season well with salt and pepper (as you like it) . You can also add chopped green chillies. ● Cool the khichdi. ● Make round dumplings as shown in the picture. ● Mix the crumbs and crushed papad to make a crumble. ● Coat the dumplings with papad crumble. ● Deep fry in hot oil till golden brown. Chop up the achaar and add mayonnaise to it to make a dip. ● Serve immediately.