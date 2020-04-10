CHEF XAVIER FRANCIS of Motorworks and Brewing Company chose Phulkopi Chingrir Chop, a crispy delicacy that kick-starts the gastronomic journey on both sides of the Bengal border. And he rightly says, “Bengalis are crazy about fresh river prawns, and they freak out on various delicacies made out of prawns. During tea time, they always want mouth-watering savouries like phulkophir samosa or phulkophir bora to name a few, and if prawn is added, then nothing like it.” So, don your chef’s hat and make your evening adda sessions more delectable with Phulkopi Chingrir Chop.

Ingredients

Fulkopi – 250 gms (cleaned, cut into small pieces)

Chingri -150 gm (de shelled, cleaned) small cubed

Turmeric powder- 1 gm

Coriander powder- 2 gms

Cumin powder– 2 gms

Red chili powder- 1 gm

Garam masala powder - 1 pinch

Onion – 60 gms, chopped

Ginger and garlic paste- 6 gms

Green chili – 1 pc, chopped

Lemon juice- 6 ml

Peanut-20 gms - roasted

Salt – to taste

Mustard oil – 30 ml

Coriander leaves- 4 gms

Chaat masala- 2 gms

Potato – 1 medium size (boiled and mashed)

For Batter

Egg - 1 pc

Maida – 50 gm

Salt – to taste

Water to make batter- as per requirement

For Coating

Bread crumb -100 gms

Method

Put mustard oil in a kadhai and heat it up.

Add onion, cook in a slow flame until soft and transparent.

Add cauliflower, green chili and other spices. Cook in a slow flame for about 7 minutes, add 50 ml water, mix well, cover it and leave for 5 minutes.

Add prawns and cook in a slow flame for 10 minutes.

Then add mashed potatoes, peanuts, fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, check the seasoning. Mix it well.

Take out from the heat. Let it be cool.

Once the mixture is bit cooled down, divide it into small roundel balls. Make nice ball shape and keep a side

Make smooth batter with all ingredients.

Deep all the balls in batter individually and roll it into bread crumb nicely.

Take another frying pan, add oil and heat it

Once the oil is heated, fry all the balls in medium heat. Take out when it is cooked and golden in colour.

Serve hot with tomato ketchup, kashundi, onion and cucumber slices.