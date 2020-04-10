GIVING A GREENER twist to the classic paneer recipe, executive chef Arabinda Seth of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata has curated the Hara Moong Palak Paneer. The simple recipe uses shredded spinach instead of the puréed version, while the green gram adds a delicate crunch to the dish that does not take long to prepare. Serve it with steamed rice or roti to have a healthy and tasty new year dinner at home during the lockdown, suggests the chef.

Hara Moong Palak Paneer

Ingredients

Hara Moong: 100 gms

Spinach (Shredded): 100 gms

Paneer : 50 gms

Oil: 20 ml

Chopped Onion: 50gms

Chopped Tomatoes: 50gms

Chopped green chilli: 10gms

Chopped ginger: 10gms

Chopped garlic: 10gms

Salt to taste

Turmeric: 2gms

Method

Soak the hara moong for two hours

Heat oil in a pan

Add the chopped ginger and garlic

Add the green chillis and then the chopped onion

Saute till the onion is light brown

Add the tomato, salt and turmeric powder

Add Hara moong

Saute till the hara moong is cooked.

Add water if required

Add the shredded spinach

Add the diced paneer and cook for a while

Serve hot with rotis