Recipe: Chef Arabinda Seth of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, adds a twist of green gram to Palak Paneer
GIVING A GREENER twist to the classic paneer recipe, executive chef Arabinda Seth of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata has curated the Hara Moong Palak Paneer. The simple recipe uses shredded spinach instead of the puréed version, while the green gram adds a delicate crunch to the dish that does not take long to prepare. Serve it with steamed rice or roti to have a healthy and tasty new year dinner at home during the lockdown, suggests the chef.
Hara Moong Palak Paneer
Ingredients
Hara Moong: 100 gms
Spinach (Shredded): 100 gms
Paneer : 50 gms
Oil: 20 ml
Chopped Onion: 50gms
Chopped Tomatoes: 50gms
Chopped green chilli: 10gms
Chopped ginger: 10gms
Chopped garlic: 10gms
Salt to taste
Turmeric: 2gms
Method
Soak the hara moong for two hours
Heat oil in a pan
Add the chopped ginger and garlic
Add the green chillis and then the chopped onion
Saute till the onion is light brown
Add the tomato, salt and turmeric powder
Add Hara moong
Saute till the hara moong is cooked.
Add water if required
Add the shredded spinach
Add the diced paneer and cook for a while
Serve hot with rotis