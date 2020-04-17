Here is a recipe for a quick South Indian delicacy that is easy to cook and tasty. Cooking is an art and anyone can excel at it; all you need is right ingredients and love for food. Check out the Vegetable Stew and Appam by Chattynadu, a unique concept restaurant in Gurgoan, to add some flavours to this isolation time and make it memorable with your loved ones.

Kerala Vegetable Stew

Ingredients:

100 gm Cauliflower

100 gm Green Peas

100 gm Carrots

100 gm Beans

50 GM's Slices onion

1 tbsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 Green chillies

50 ml Coconut Oil

300 ml Coconut milk thin

100 ml Coconut milk thick

10 Curry leaves

5gm Cloves, Cinnamon, Green Cardomon, Black pepper each.

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat coconut oil

Add whole spices – cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and black pepper

Saute till they release their aroma. Then add ginger, garlic, green chilies, sliced onions and curry leaves. Saute till the onions become translucent

Add carrots, peas, potatoes, cauliflower. Add coconut milk. Simmer till veggies are soft and finish with the balance coconut oil & thick coconut milk. Eat with Malabar Parantha or Appam

Appam

Ingredients:

2 cups pooni rice

1/2 cup cooked rice

200 ml coconut milk

5gm yeast sachet

5gms sugar

5gms salt

5gms all purpose flour

30ml warm water

Soak pooni rice for 2-3 hours

Method:

Blend cooked rice and soaked rice in a wet grinder till fine paste

Add yeast, sugar, warm water and flour. Keep aside for culture. Add to rice paste along with salt and coconut milk after the culture carbonates a bit. This is good and important for the texture of the appam

Blend together the mixture. Add water to get pouring consistency

Pre heat a non-stick Appam Chatti and pour a ladle full of rice batter and rotate the pan around. The sides will be thin and center will have a bump

Cover the pan. Check after 2 mins and remove. Sides should be crispy and center soft