During this lockdown phase, most of us are guilty of binging on snacks that we know we shouldn't have. If you fall in this category, it is time you indulge yourself in these delicious and power-packed Granola Bars that need no baking and since the recipe has come directly from the kitchen of Rachel Goenka, founder of The Sassy Spoon, we recommend you to try this.

Ingredients: 1 cup pitted whole dates, 1 cup ripe banana, ½ cup oats, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1/2 cup sliced almonds, 1/2 cup peanut butter, 4 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, 1 teaspoon vanilla essence, 1 cup rice krispies, 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (more if desired), and a pinch of salt

Method:

1. Line 8x8 dish with parchment paper and set aside.

2. In a food processor add dates and banana. Blend them until the mixture is broken up and looks mealy.

3. Now add the rolled oats, almonds and flax seeds and process for a few seconds just to help break up the oats.

4. In a large bowl stir together peanut butter, honey, maple syrup and vanilla essence. Add the date/oat mixture to the bowl along with the puffed rice cereal, mini chocolate chips, cinnamon and salt. Stir to combine. It should be sticky enough to stick together when pressed. If the mixture is not sticky enough add a little more honey.

5. Add the mixture to the prepared dish and firmly press down into the pan. Let the mixture sit in the fridge for about an hour before cutting just to help firm up the granola bars. They can be eaten right away but will be a bit soft.