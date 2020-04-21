If you like Banana Bread, we have a really simple five-step recipe from Aditi Handa, co-founder and chief baker at Mumbai-based The Baker’s Dozen for you to try this week.

Ingredients: Flour - 110 gms | Powdered Sugar - 100 gms | Butter - 50 gms | Eggs - 45 gms | Baking Powder - 2 gms | Salt - 2 gms | Bananas - 140 gms

Method:

1. Cream butter and sugar using a whisk until they double in volume and turn light in colour

2. Add bananas and whisk until it becomes light and airy

3. Add eggs and whisk until it becomes double in volume

4. Add flour, baking powder and salt

5. Pour into mould and bake at 180 C for 30-40 mins. Afterwards, take it out, allow it to cool down and enjoy it with your family.