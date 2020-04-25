If you are craving biryani and can’t order from outside owing to the current situation, don’t worry we have you covered and that too with a recipe from Biryani By Kilo. And, if you don’t have access to chicken or meat, don’t worry, this is a vegetarian recipe and needs only a few vegetables.

Ingredients: 6-8 cut pcs of potato, 6-8 cut pcs of cauliflower, 15-18 long cut pcs of beans, 4-6 cut pcs of carrot, 650 gms basmati rice (preferably Daawat and soaked for 20 minutes), ½ tsp garlic paste, 1 cup plain yoghurt, 12 to 15 tsp oil, brown onion - 50-60 gms, 15-20 tsp desi ghee, garam masala - 20 gms, red chilli powder - 5 gms, dough to seal handi and salt to taste

Method:

1. First, deep fry potatoes until they become golden. Blanch other vegetables - basically immerse them in boiled water for a short while. Also, deep fry onions and keep them aside, they will be used later.

2. Mix ginger and garlic paste with garam masala powder. Add yoghurt, red chilli powder and 3/4 tsp salt. Mix it well.

3. For marination, add this masala and vegetables in a handi and mix it well.

4. Heat the handi/utensil and add refined oil. Once it becomes hot, add the marinated vegetables. On top of it, add a layer of soaked basmati rice.

5. Add another layer of deep-fried brown onion on it and pour desi ghee on top of it

6. Now, seal the handi with dough and put this on dum for 30-35 minutes