While we dream of our next exotic getaway, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) shares four delicious cocktail recipes from awe-inspiring locations like the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii and Bermuda, namely Smoked Peach Margarita, Wiki Rum Punch, Raspberry Guava Mojito or Rebellious Fish. These cocktails, which are usually only available on one of NCL's 17 ships, can now be prepared at home with this handy tutorial:



1. Smoked Peach Margarita





One of the most iconic drinks along the Mexican coast is the Margarita. One sip of Smoked Peach Margarita will transport you to the beautiful white beaches and the clear blue sea of the Mexican coast.



Ingredients: Hibiscus Salt, 1 Lime, 15ml Peach Puree, 15ml Organic agave, 7.5ml Triple Sec Liqueur, 30ml 1800 Silver Tequila, 15ml Mezcal, Orange slice to garnish



Method:

■ Salt the rim of your glass with Hibiscus Salt by squeezing a lime wedge around the edge of the glass, then gently rolling the edges in the Hibiscus salt

■ Squeeze your lime into your cocktail shaker and add the peach puree, agave, Triple Sec Liqueur, 1800 Silver Tequila and Mezcal. Shake well with ice

■ Add ice into your salt-rimmed glass

■ Strain your cocktail over ice

■ Garnish with your orange slice



2. Wiki Rum Punch







Say Aloha to Hawaiian dreams while enjoying a delicious Wiki Rum Punch.



Ingredients: 1 lime, 50ml Pineapple Juice, 7.5ml Passion fruit liqueur, 22.5ml Sugar syrup, 30ml Bacardi Gold Rum, 15ml Bacardi Superior Rum, Aromatic Cocktail Bitters, Fresh tropical fruit to garnish



Method:

■ Add all ingredients to your cocktail shaker. Shake over ice

■ Strain over ice in your favourite cocktail glass

■ Garnish with fresh tropical fruit



3. Raspberry Guava Mojito







Nothing says pure relaxation like a Bermuda inspired Raspberry Guava Mojito.



Ingredients: 4-6 fresh raspberries, 15ml Sugar syrup, 6 mint leaves, 30ml Guava puree, 37.5ml white rum, Soda water, Raspberries and mint to garnish



Method:

■ Add the fresh raspberries and sugar syrup to your cocktail shaker. Muddle (or gently crush) the raspberries and sugar syrup together

■ Add the fresh mint leaves, guava puree and white rum to the cocktail shaker. Shake well with ice

■ Strain the shaken cocktail over ice into your glass and top with soda water

■ Garnish your cocktail with fresh mint sprigs and raspberries



4. Rebellious Fish







As a travel innovator, NCL has been breaking boundaries in traditional cruising for more than 53 years. Fun fact: On the carpet in the corridors of NCL cabins you can see small fish that all swim the same way, except for one fish. Rebellious! Here’s how you can make the fruity and tropical Rebellious Fish cocktail.

Ingredients: 60ml Orange juice, 15ml Chinola Passion fruit, 30ml Vodka, 7.5ml Cointreau, Prosecco, Berries to garnish



Method:

■ Add the orange juice, chinola passion fruit, vodka and Cointreau to the cocktail shaker and shake with ice

■ Strain your cocktail over ice into your glass and top with prosecco

■ Garnish with fresh berries