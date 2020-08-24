Ganesh Chaturthi is here and if you want to indulge yourself and your family in some traditional dessert, check out Chef Riddhima Sood's Gur Barfi recipe. But, in case you want your dessert with a twist, try Rachel Goenka's Kesar Peda Truffles. They both are easy and taste absolutely delicious.



1. Gur Barfi

By Chef Riddhima Sood, founder of Lé Home Bistro







Ingredients: 1/2 cup Ghee, 1 cup mixed dry fruits, 2 1/3 cup fresh coconut (grated), 1 1/3 cup jaggery powder, 1 tsp cardamom powder, Dry fruits for garnish, Ghee for greasing



Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan, add in the dry fruits & roast for 2-3 minutes. Add in the grated coconut & roast till it begins to turn brown & releases its fragrance.

2. Add in the jaggery powder, lower the flame & mix well till the jaggery melts. Increase the flame back to medium, cook for 4-5 minutes while stirring continuously.

3. Add in the cardamom powder & mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. Grease a thali with ghee, remove the prepared mix in the greased thali.

5. Sprinkle the dry fruits for garnish & refrigerate for 3-4 hours. Cut in the desired shape & serve chilled.



2. Kesar Peda Truffles

From Rachel Goenka's book Adventures with Mithai





Ingredient (makes 12 pieces): Kesar peda 200 g, Cream cheese 10 g, Icing sugar 10 g, Powdered sugar 100g (for coating)



Method:

1. Mash the kesar peda in a bowl using the back of a spoon or a fork. Ensure the mithai is at room temperature so that it mashes easily.

2. Add the icing sugar and cream cheese and mix till it forms a paste-like consistency. Refrigerate the filling for approximately 30 minutes.

3. Measure 15 g of filling for each truffle and roll into balls.

4. Store the truffles in an airtight container in the fridge till you are ready to serve.

5. To serve, bring the truffles to room temperature and toss them in powdered sugar. These truffles can keep for a week in the fridge.



Tip: These truffles look stunning served on a beautiful silver tray, rolled in powdered sugar. Toss a few strands of saffron into the powdered sugar to create a more dazzling impact.